Poland coach Paulo Sousa's contract has been terminated by the Polish Football Association on Wednesday, president Cezary Kulesza said just days after the Portuguese's request had initially been rejected.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 30-12-2021 02:17 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 02:17 IST
Soccer-Polish FA terminates coach Sousa's contract
Poland coach Paulo Sousa's contract has been terminated by the Polish Football Association on Wednesday, president Cezary Kulesza said just days after the Portuguese's request had initially been rejected. Sousa had asked to be relieved of his duties with the Polish national team earlier this week after getting an offer from Brazilian top-flight club Flamengo, a request Kulesza had branded "extremely irresponsible".

However Kulesza said on Wednesday the FA had taken the decision to part ways with the coach. "As the Management Board... we made a unanimous decision to terminate Paulo Sousa's contract," he said on Twitter. "As part of the agreement, the former coach will pay the Polish FA compensation in line with the federation's expectations."

Portuguese media had previously reported that Sousa was due to start working in Rio de Janeiro in January, although his contract with Poland ends in March. Appointed in January 2021, the ex-Juventus and Borussia Dortmund midfielder oversaw a disappointing Euro 2020 performance that saw Poland crash out in the first round, finishing last in their group with only one point.

However, Poland finished second in their World Cup qualifying group behind England and are in the playoffs where they face Russia in March.

