Soccer-Wanderers' clash with Western United latest A-League postponement

Five of the six games scheduled for the next few days have now been postponed and there are doubts over the remaining fixture between Wellington Phoenix and Adelaide United after the New Zealand club on Thursday said three squad members had tested positive. A-Leagues commissioner Greg O'Rourke told the competition's official website that reducing the number of regular season games was one option they were looking at in order to finish the campaign by the end of May.

Western Sydney Wanderers' game against Western United on Saturday is the latest A-League match to be postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Australian Professional Leagues confirmed on Thursday. Five of the six games scheduled for the next few days have now been postponed and there are doubts over the remaining fixture between Wellington Phoenix and Adelaide United after the New Zealand club on Thursday said three squad members had tested positive.

A-Leagues commissioner Greg O'Rourke told the competition's official website that reducing the number of regular season games was one option they were looking at in order to finish the campaign by the end of May. "At the moment we have the capacity for more midweek games, and we'll work with (Football Australia) about playing through the January and March international windows as necessary," he said.

"The other option we have is the current 26 games per team could be reduced down to 22 if needed without affecting the integrity of the competition." The A-League's 12 teams play each other twice before participating in a further four rounds where opponents are determined by a lottery.

"In terms of when we finish the men's season, I'm pretty sure we can complete it by end-May, using the options above, but we haven't taken the option of working with the FA about June off the table," he said.

