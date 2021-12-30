Left Menu

Hockey India picks 60 players for national camp

The 60-member list will be further pruned down to 33 players ahead of the teams preparations for the FIH Pro League 2022 matches.We are already in the new Olympic cycle now, so everything starts from zero.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 12:16 IST
Hockey India picks 60 players for national camp
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Hockey India on Thursday announced a list of 60 players, selected for the senior men's national camp, beginning January 3 in Bengaluru.

The players have been selected based on their performance at the recently concluded Senior National Championship, Junior Men National Championship and other Hockey India sanctioned domestic events. The 60-member list will be further pruned down to 33 players ahead of the team's preparations for the FIH Pro League 2022 matches.

''We are already in the new Olympic cycle now, so everything starts from zero. It's really important to move ahead and start afresh,'' said India head coach Graham Reid. ''With the FIH Pro League, Asian Games 2022, and various other top-level tournaments lined up ahead, it will be very crucial for us to have a strong pool of 33 as we gear up for the challenging 2022 season.'' Selected players: Goalkeepers: Sreejesh P.R, Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Pawan, Kamalbir Singh, Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Ayush Dwivedi.

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Dipsan Tirkey, Mandeep Mor, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Abhisek Lakra, Manjeet, Mohd Faraz, Parampreet Singh.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Hardik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Mareeswaran Sakthivel, Biju Ekka, Sheshe Gowda B M, Ashis Kumar Topno, Jugraj Singh, Bharath K R, Likhith BM, Keshav Tyagi, Sushil Dhanwar Forwards: Simranjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Akashdeep Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Maninder Singh, S. Karthi, Prabhjot Singh, Pardeep Singh, Abhishek, Abharan Sudev, Mohd. Raheel, Sukhjeet Singh,; Pawan Rajbhar, Mohd Umar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021