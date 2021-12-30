Sports News Roundup: Heat-Spurs postponed, Miami down 12 players; Tennis-Pavlyuchenkova tests COVID-19 positive on arrival in Australia and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Heat-Spurs postponed, Miami down 12 players

Wednesday night's game between the Miami Heat and host San Antonio Spurs was postponed by the NBA due to Miami not having the minimum eight players. The Heat list 12 players as out on their injury report -- six due to COVID-19 protocols and six due to injuries.

NHL-League cuts COVID-19 isolation period to five days for vaccinated players

The isolation period for fully vaccinated National Hockey League players after a positive COVID-19 test has been cut from 10 days to five provided they meet a set of guidelines, the NHL and its players' Association (NHLPA) said Wednesday. The change in protocol, which also applies to vaccinated hockey operations staff, comes after dozens of games were postponed this season due to the deadly pandemic, leading the league to pull its players from the upcoming Beijing Games.

NBA roundup: Devin Booker hits milestone in Suns' win

Devin Booker matched his season-high of 38 points while reaching a milestone as the Phoenix Suns earned a 115-97 victory over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. JaVale McGee contributed 16 points and eight rebounds and Cameron Payne added 16 points and seven assists for Phoenix, which snapped a two-game slide.

Tennis-Serbian Lajovic unsure of Djokovic's Australian Open plan

Novak Djokovic did not tell his Serbian teammates why he was pulling out of the ATP Cup team event, said compatriot Dusan Lajovic on Thursday, adding that he is unsure if the world number one will travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open. Speculation has been rife over Djokovic's participation in the first major of 2022, with the 34-year-old, who is opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations, repeatedly declining to say if he has been inoculated.

NHL roundup: Canucks down Ducks in OT for 7th win in row

J.T. Miller scored on a breakaway 26 seconds into overtime as the visiting Vancouver Canucks extended their winning streak to seven games with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Tanner Pearson scored early in the third period for the Canucks, who have won nine of their past 10 games, with much of the winning run coming after Bruce Boudreau replaced fired head coach Travis Green on Dec. 6.

NBA roundup: Lakers get two triple-doubles, top Rockets

LeBron James posted a 30-point triple-double and paced four 20-point scorers for the Los Angeles Lakers, who snapped a five-game skid with a 132-123 road win over the host Houston Rockets on Tuesday. James finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his third triple-double of the season but had ample support. Russell Westbrook chipped in his seventh triple-double (24 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists) while Malik Monk added 25 points and Carmelo Anthony 24 off the Lakers' bench.

3B Kyle Seager retires after 11 seasons with Mariners

Free-agent third baseman Kyle Seager announced his retirement Wednesday after 11 seasons with the Seattle Mariners. Seager, who turned 34 in November, set career highs with 35 home runs and 101 RBIs during the Mariners' 90-win season in 2021.

NHL roundup: Sharks blow leads but beat Coyotes in shootout, 8-7

Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl each scored in regulation and again in the shootout as the San Jose Sharks overcame blowing a late two-goal lead to win 8-7 over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Down 7-5 with just over three minutes to play in regulation, Arizona's Shayne Gostisbehere scored to make it a one-goal game, and Andrew Ladd tied it on the power play with 1:29 left. However, the Coyotes couldn't complete the comeback and lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

Tennis-Pavlyuchenkova tests COVID-19 positive on arrival in Australia

French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Australia for next month's Grand Slam in Melbourne, the Russian world number 11 said on Thursday. The women's Tour will kick off its 2022 season next week with a WTA 500 event in Adelaide and a couple of 250 events in Melbourne before the year's first major is played from Jan. 17.

Ski jumping-Kobayashi ramps up Olympics prep with Four Hills opener win

Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi ramped up his preparations for next year's Beijing Winter Olympics by winning the first leg of the Four Hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany. The 25-year-old scored 302 points with jumps of 128.5 meters and 141m to beat the Norwegian duo of Halvor Egner Granerud (299.2) and Robert Johansson (298.6) and record the 23rd World Cup win of his career on Wednesday.

