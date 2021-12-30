Olympics-Three NZ Olympians test positive for COVID-19 in Canada - reports

New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Nico Porteous and his older brother Miguel have tested positive for COVID-19 five weeks before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics, local media reported on Thursday. Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous, both 20, won bronze medals in snowboarding and freestyle skiing respectively at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

The athletes were preparing for the Dec. 30-Jan. 1 World Cup events in Calgary, Canada and have reported mild symptoms, New Zealand's 1News said. The Beijing Games begin on Feb. 4.

