Olympics-Three NZ Olympians test positive for COVID-19 in Canada - reports

New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Nico Porteous and his older brother Miguel have tested positive for COVID-19 five weeks before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics, local media reported on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 14:09 IST
New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Nico Porteous and his older brother Miguel have tested positive for COVID-19 five weeks before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics, local media reported on Thursday. Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous, both 20, won bronze medals in snowboarding and freestyle skiing respectively at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

The athletes were preparing for the Dec. 30-Jan. 1 World Cup events in Calgary, Canada and have reported mild symptoms, New Zealand's 1News said. The Beijing Games begin on Feb. 4.

