Ind vs SA 1st Test: Day 5 Lunch Scoreboard

Scoreboard at lunch on the fifth day of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Thursday.

India 1st innings: 327 South Africa first innings: 197 India second innings: 174 South Africa 2nd innings (overnight 94/4) Aiden Markram b Shami 1 Dean Elgar lbw b Bumrah 77 Keegan Petersen c Pant b Siraj 17 Rassie van der Dussen b Bumrah 11 Keshav Maharaj b Bumrah 8 Temba Bavuma batting 34 Quinton de Kock b Siraj 21 Wiaan Mulder c Pant b Shami 1 Marco Jansen batting 5 Extras: (LB-2, NB-5) 7 Total: (For 7 wickets in 66 Overs) 182 Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-34, 3-74, 4-94, 5-130, 6-161, 7-164.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 19-4-50-3, Mohammed Shami 16-3-55-2, Mohammed Siraj 18-5-47-2, Shardul Thakur 5-0-11-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 8-2-17-0.

