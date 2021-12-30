Left Menu

Ind vs SA 1st Test: Day 5 Lunch Scoreboard

PTI | Centurion | Updated: 30-12-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 15:49 IST
Ind vs SA 1st Test: Day 5 Lunch Scoreboard
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Scoreboard at lunch on the fifth day of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Thursday.

India 1st innings: 327 South Africa first innings: 197 India second innings: 174 South Africa 2nd innings (overnight 94/4) Aiden Markram b Shami 1 Dean Elgar lbw b Bumrah 77 Keegan Petersen c Pant b Siraj 17 Rassie van der Dussen b Bumrah 11 Keshav Maharaj b Bumrah 8 Temba Bavuma batting 34 Quinton de Kock b Siraj 21 Wiaan Mulder c Pant b Shami 1 Marco Jansen batting 5 Extras: (LB-2, NB-5) 7 Total: (For 7 wickets in 66 Overs) 182 Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-34, 3-74, 4-94, 5-130, 6-161, 7-164.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 19-4-50-3, Mohammed Shami 16-3-55-2, Mohammed Siraj 18-5-47-2, Shardul Thakur 5-0-11-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 8-2-17-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021