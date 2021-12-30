Left Menu

India beat South Africa by 113 runs, take 1-0 lead

India beat South Africa by 113 runs in the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Thursday. Set a stiff target of 305, South Africa were bowled out for 191 just after lunch in their second innings on the fifth and final day of the series opener at the SuperSport Park.

PTI | Centurion | Updated: 30-12-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 16:29 IST
India beat South Africa by 113 runs, take 1-0 lead
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

India beat South Africa by 113 runs in the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Thursday. Set a stiff target of 305, South Africa were bowled out for 191 just after lunch in their second innings on the fifth and final day of the series opener at the SuperSport Park. The hosts were 182 for seven at lunch, trailing by 123 runs. South Africa had finished the fourth day at 94 for four with skipper Dean Elgar unbeaten on 52 after Indian batters caved in on a track with uneven bounce, getting all out for 174 in just 50.3 overs.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami finished with three wickets apiece while there were two apiece for Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Brief scores: India: 327 and 174 South Africa 197 and 191 all out in 68 overs (Dean Elgar 77; Jasprit Bumrah 3/50, Mohammed Shami 3/63).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021