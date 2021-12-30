Left Menu

Skipper, coach should have a say in team selection: Ravi Shastri

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri feels it's "extremely important" that skipper and the coach should have a say in team selection.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-12-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 16:31 IST
Skipper, coach should have a say in team selection: Ravi Shastri
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri feels it's "extremely important" that skipper and the coach should have a say in team selection. Shastri said the coach should be in the meeting when a particular team is being picked for a tour.

"I think it is extremely important that the captain and the coach should have a say in team selection. I think going forward, both should officially have a say. Especially if the coach is experienced enough like I was and now how Rahul is," said Star Sports show Bold and Brave: The Shastri Way. "It should happen in a meeting - not on the phone or outside - where the captain is there, so that he gets to see the mindsets of the selectors. What happens in the meeting when the convenor is there, all the big boys are there - he should be in that meeting," he added.

Meanwhile, India is currently locking horns and the visitors' pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj have put the team within touching distance of victory reducing hosts to 182 for 7 at lunch here at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021