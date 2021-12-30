Jay Shah, Ravi Shastri hail Team India for 'fabulous victory' over South Africa 1st Test

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Thursday congratulated the Virat Kohli-led team for a "fabulous victory" over South Africa in the first Test. India wasted no time after the lunch break to bowl out hosts for 191 to register a 113-run win. The visitors also won their first Test ever here at the SuperSport Park, Centurion to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match Test series.

"Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a fabulous victory at Centurion despite a day being washed out due to rain. 2021 has been a phenomenal year with many famous away Test wins in Brisbane, Lord's, and The Oval," Jay Shah tweeted. Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri also lauded the side for becoming the first Asian nation to win in Centurion.

"Wohoo Brisbane, Oval, Lord's and now Centurion...Congratulations @imVkohli, Rahul Dravid and the entire contingent on becoming the first Asian nation to win at Centurion," Shastri tweeted. Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara said 2021 has been a great year for the team in the longest format of the game.

"Great win to end what has been a great year for the team! Onto the next challenge," Pujara tweeted. Resuming the post-lunch session at 182/7 Mohammed Shami dismissed debutant Marco Jansen caught behind by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant for just 13. Shami got his third wicket in the second innings and his eighth wicket overall in the match.

In the very next over Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed tailenders Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi to wrap up the Proteas for a paltry 191 and guide India to their first-ever win at Centurion. (ANI)

