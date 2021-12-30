Left Menu

Team India will win Test series against South Africa, says Rajeev Shukla

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla feels Team India will win the Test series against South Africa.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 20:22 IST
Indian team celebrating after win (Image: BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla feels Team India will win the Test series against South Africa. India clinched their first Test match win in Centurion as they defeated South Africa by 113 runs on the final day of the game on Thursday. India has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

Rajeev Shukla congratulated Team India and said the BCCI hopes the ongoing tour will be a successful one. "I congratulate Team India for their wonderful victory as the entire team played very well. This series is taking place during the pandemic and we all were in dilemma whether the team should be sent or not because omicron was at its peak," Shukla told ANI.

"Not only the strong relations between BCCI and South Africa board, but the people of the countries are also very close. So we decided to send the team to South Africa. The way we are playing, I think we will win the series, this is what I hope and this tour will be a very successful tour. "In centurion winning a Test match is an achievement for Team India. Centurion has always been a lucky ground, in the 2003 World Cup we played and won the game there," he added.

India and South Africa will next lock horns in the second Test in Johannesburg from Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

