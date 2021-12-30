Left Menu

The club and the player have mutually decided to part ways for the remainder of the season, a press release said.The former Chennaiyin FC captain and mid-fielder will, however, be back with the team next season as per his two year contract, it added.Despite missing most of last season, the Brazilian had extended his stay at Chennaiyin FC.

PTI | Vasco | Updated: 30-12-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 20:47 IST
Chennaiyin FC's Rafael Crivallero out of ongoing ISL season due to injury
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Former Chennaiyin FC captain Rafael Crivellaro was on Thursday ruled out of the ongoing season of the Indian Super League (ISL) due to an injury. The club and the player have mutually decided to part ways for the remainder of the season, a press release said.

The former Chennaiyin FC captain and mid-fielder will, however, be back with the team next season as per his two year contract, it added.

Despite missing most of last season, the Brazilian had extended his stay at Chennaiyin FC. However, after arriving in Goa for the 2021-22 pre-season, he suffered a Grade 2 muscle injury in training. ''It doesn't feel good to leave the team like this. But I have to work on myself. And we decided that it was best to do so at home, with my family. I am only temporarily leaving and will be behind the boys every step of the way. I cannot wait to get back and play in Chennai next season. My love to the fans,'' Crivellaro was quoted as saying in the release.

Crivellaro last featured for the club on December 29, 2020 against ATK Mohun Bagan in the previous ISL season. After suffering an ankle injury during that game, he was forced to leave the bio-bubble for home to recover and continue his rehabilitation. The Brazilian joined the club on September 3, 2019 and played a key role in Chennaiyin FC reaching the finals of ISL 2019-20 and had so far scored eight goals for the outfit.

