Odisha FC ropes in Nikhil Prabhu on loan from Hyderabad FC
Odisha FC has reached an agreement with Hyderabad FC over loan, with an option for a permanent transfer deal of 21-year-old defender Nikhil Prabhu. He will be representing the Bhubaneswar-based side till the end of the ongoing Indian Super League 2021-22 season.Nikhil Prabhu played in various local clubs in Mumbai before joining FC Pune City academy in 2019.
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-12-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 22:05 IST
Nikhil Prabhu played in various local clubs in Mumbai before joining FC Pune City academy in 2019. He represented the Hyderabad FC reserve team before getting a call from the first team for ISL 2021-22.
