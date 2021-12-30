Left Menu

Odisha FC ropes in Nikhil Prabhu on loan from Hyderabad FC

Odisha FC has reached an agreement with Hyderabad FC over loan, with an option for a permanent transfer deal of 21-year-old defender Nikhil Prabhu. He will be representing the Bhubaneswar-based side till the end of the ongoing Indian Super League 2021-22 season.Nikhil Prabhu played in various local clubs in Mumbai before joining FC Pune City academy in 2019.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-12-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 22:05 IST
Odisha FC ropes in Nikhil Prabhu on loan from Hyderabad FC

Odisha FC has reached an agreement with Hyderabad FC over loan, with an option for a permanent transfer deal of 21-year-old defender Nikhil Prabhu. He will be representing the Bhubaneswar-based side till the end of the ongoing Indian Super League 2021-22 season.

Nikhil Prabhu played in various local clubs in Mumbai before joining FC Pune City academy in 2019. He represented the Hyderabad FC reserve team before getting a call from the first team for ISL 2021-22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021