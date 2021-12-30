Left Menu

AIFF condoles death of Kanai Sarkar

The All India Football Federation on Thursday condoled the death of former Indian national team goalkeeper Kanai Sarkar.Sarkar died on Thursday, according to AIFF.He made his national team debut in September 1971, in a friendly match against the USSR, and was also a part of the Bengal team which went to Tehran to participate in the Asian Club Cup in 1970.Sarkar won numerous honours at domestic level as well.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 22:15 IST
AIFF condoles death of Kanai Sarkar
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation on Thursday condoled the death of former Indian national team goalkeeper Kanai Sarkar.

Sarkar died on Thursday, according to AIFF.

He made his national team debut in September 1971, in a friendly match against the USSR, and was also a part of the Bengal team which went to Tehran to participate in the Asian Club Cup in 1970.

Sarkar won numerous honours at domestic level as well. He won the Bordoloi Trophy with Aryans in 1966, the Santosh Trophy with Bengal in 1969 and 1971. Sarkar's most glorious days came with the two giants of Kolkata football, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

In a two-year stint with East Bengal, Sarkar won the Calcutta Football League twice, the IFA Shield once and the Durand cup as well. In his solitary year with Mohun Bagan, Sarkar won the Bordoloi Trophy and the Durand Cup, which added to an already stacked trophy cabinet.

AIFF President Praful Patel, in his condolence message, said, ''It is really sad to hear that Mr Sarkar is no longer among us. His invaluable contribution to Indian football will always remain with us. I share the grief.'' AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said, ''Mr Sarkar was an exceptional goalkeeper who enjoyed great success at the international and domestic levels. My sincere condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.'' PTI AH AH SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021