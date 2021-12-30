Sports News Roundup: Devin Booker hits milestone in Suns' win; Canucks down Ducks in OT for 7th win in row and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Leicester's Vardy out for up to a month through injury, says Rodgers

Leicester City striker and club top scorer Jamie Vardy faces a spell on the sidelines after injuring his hamstring against Liverpool, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Thursday. The 34-year-old Vardy, who has nine league goals this season, played the full 90 minutes in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Liverpool despite a hamstring issue that kept him out of the Boxing Day loss to Manchester City.

Soccer-Wright attacks 'disrespect' of Africa Cup of Nations

Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright says that media coverage of Europe-based players travelling to the Africa Cup of Nations is "disrespectful" and "tinged with racism". Wright, now a pundit for the BBC, said that coverage of the tournament and the issue of player release during the European season, is in marked contrast to how Euro 2020 was treated.

NBA roundup: Devin Booker hits milestone in Suns' win

Devin Booker matched his season high of 38 points while reaching a milestone as the Phoenix Suns earned a 115-97 victory over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. JaVale McGee contributed 16 points and eight rebounds and Cameron Payne added 16 points and seven assists for Phoenix, which snapped a two-game slide.

Tennis-Depleted ATP Cup field provides glimpse into future

The third edition of the team-based ATP Cup will kick off the new men's tennis season on Saturday, its depleted field providing a taste of what the sport will look like without the 'Big Three' of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic. For different reasons the trio, who are tied for a men's record 20 major titles, will not be in action when the $10 million tournament, similar in format to the Davis Cup, is played in two venues at the Sydney Olympic Park.

Cricket-Six and out: Boland resigned to making way for Hazlewood

A sensational six-wicket innings haul on debut may not be enough to keep paceman Scott Boland in the Australian team, with regular seamer Josh Hazlewood set to return from a side strain for the fourth Ashes test in Sydney next week. Boland, who was plucked from obscurity by selectors on Christmas Eve, was Man of the Match in the third test in Melbourne after finishing with astonishing figures of 6-7 from four overs as England capitulated for 68 in the second innings.

NHL roundup: Canucks down Ducks in OT for 7th win in row

J.T. Miller scored on a breakaway 26 seconds into overtime as the visiting Vancouver Canucks extended their winning streak to seven games with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Tanner Pearson scored early in the third period for the Canucks, who have won nine of their past 10 games, with much of the winning run coming after Bruce Boudreau replaced fired head coach Travis Green on Dec. 6.

Tennis-Pavlyuchenkova tests COVID-19 positive on arrival in Australia

French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Australia for next month's Grand Slam in Melbourne, the Russian world number 11 said on Thursday. The women's Tour will kick off its 2022 season next week with a WTA 500 event in Adelaide and a couple of 250 events in Melbourne before the year's first major is played from Jan. 17.

Soccer-Biennial World Cup would 'cannibalise' women's game says UEFA chief

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has reiterated his opposition to FIFA's plans to stage a biennial World Cup, saying the women's tournament or the Olympics would be affected if they were held in the same year as the finals. The European soccer governing body and its South American counterpart CONMEBOL have strongly opposed the idea which FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said would create an extra $4.4 billion in revenues for the world soccer organisation.

Cricket-Australia's Smith gets stuck in lift, survives ordeal with M&M's

Australia batsman Steve Smith has had plenty of ups and downs in his career which probably prepared him for when his evening plans were ruined on Thursday after being trapped in an elevator between floors for 55 minutes before he was rescued. Smith was dismissed in the nervous 90s when he captained the side in the second Ashes test win in Adelaide but kept his nerve -- and his humour -- in the lift as he contacted his team mates for help before recording his ordeal on Instagram.

Soccer-Atletico's Simeone tests COVID positive, Barca have more cases

Atletico Madrid have recorded five COVID-19 positives, including manager Diego Simeone, while Barcelona had three more cases among their players on Thursday, the LaLiga clubs said. Atleti said Simeone, captain Koke, midfielder Hector Herrera plus forwards Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix all tested positive for the coronavirus.

(With inputs from agencies.)