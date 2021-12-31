With COVID-19 cases shooting up, BCCI postpones U-16 tournament for season

Left Menu

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has written to all the state bodies that since U-16 players are not vaccinated, the Board has decided not to take risk as there is a high possibility of a surge in the number of positive cases in the coming days.After consulting experts and seeking views of the medical team and operations team, it has been decided that keeping health and safety in mind, the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy is postponed for the season, Shah wrote in the letter.The primary reason being participants are still not vaccinated and as such are vulnerable.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 00:00 IST
The BCCI has decided to postpone the National U-16 boys tournament for the Vijay Merchant Trophy for the second year in a row owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. BCCI secretary Jay Shah has written to all the state bodies that since U-16 players are not vaccinated, the Board has decided not to take risk as there is a high possibility of a surge in the number of positive cases in the coming days.

''After consulting experts and seeking views of the medical team and operations team, it has been decided that keeping health and safety in mind, the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy is postponed for the season,'' Shah wrote in the letter.

''The primary reason being participants are still not vaccinated and as such are vulnerable. We should exercise caution and not be adventurous and put lives of our talented cricketers at grave risk,'' Shah further wrote.

