Broncos cancel practice, four more placed on COVID-19 list

The Denver Broncos canceled practice Thursday amid a new batch of players testing positive for COVID-19. The Broncos later placed four players on the COVID-19 list -- cornerback Bryce Callahan, cornerback Mike Ford, tackle Bobby Massie and outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly.

Sport-Surge in COVID-19 cases hammer North American sport

The National Basketball Association and National Hockey League were both forced to postpone games on Thursday, as the COVID-19 surge continued to wreak havoc on sport schedules. The Golden State Warriors' contest at Denver on Thursday was postponed after the Nuggets, who have been hit by a COVID-19 outbreak in the locker room, could not field the required minimum eight players, said the NBA.

Tennis-Depleted ATP Cup field provides glimpse into future

The third edition of the team-based ATP Cup will kick off the new men's tennis season on Saturday, its depleted field providing a taste of what the sport will look like without the 'Big Three' of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic. For different reasons the trio, who are tied for a men's record 20 major titles, will not be in action when the $10 million tournament, similar in format to the Davis Cup, is played in two venues at the Sydney Olympic Park.

NFL asks teams to hold moment of silence for John Madden

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has asked all home teams to hold a moment of silence before each game this weekend in honor of John Madden, the Hall of Fame coach and broadcasting icon who died Tuesday. He was 85. In a memo to all 32 teams Thursday, the league requested that each home team have the honorary silence just before the national anthem and included a suggested announcement to make over the public-address system.

Soccer-United up to sixth after 3-1 win over Burnley

Manchester United moved up to sixth in the Premier League thanks to a 3-1 over struggling Burnley at Old Trafford on Thursday to maintain their unbeaten start under interim manager Ralf Rangnick. With the win, United moved above Spurs into sixth, level on 31 points with fifth-placed West Ham United. Burnley remain in 18th place on 11 points.

Soccer-Biennial World Cup would 'cannibalise' women's game says UEFA chief

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has reiterated his opposition to FIFA's plans to stage a biennial World Cup, saying the women's tournament or the Olympics would be affected if they were held in the same year as the finals. The European soccer governing body and its South American counterpart CONMEBOL have strongly opposed the idea which FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said would create an extra $4.4 billion in revenues for the world soccer organisation.

Report: 36 percent of NBA refs in health and safety protocol

Nearly 36 percent -- 25 of 70 -- of the NBA's referees are in the league's health and safety protocol, ESPN reported Thursday. The league's referee crew is being supplemented by officials from the G League, which is on pause through Wednesday. That's allowing players to sign short-term contracts to fill out depleted rosters and helped to ease the referee shortage.

Soccer-Atletico's Simeone tests COVID positive, Barca have more cases

Atletico Madrid have recorded five COVID-19 positives, including manager Diego Simeone, while Barcelona had three more cases among their players on Thursday, the LaLiga clubs said. Atleti said Simeone, captain Koke, midfielder Hector Herrera plus forwards Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix all tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cricket-De Kock quits tests but stays on for South Africa in white ball cricket

Quinton de Kock has announced his retirement from test cricket, another blow to South Africa's brittle top six batting line-up in the longest format of the game that has seen them lose a number of established internationals in the last few years. De Kock has cited a desire to spend more time with his family with the imminent birth of his first child.

