Left Menu

Cricket-Australia's Head ruled out of Sydney Ashes test with COVID-19

Australia batsman Travis Head will miss the fourth Ashes test against England in Sydney next week after testing positive for COVID-19, Cricket Australia said. "Unfortunately, Travis returned a positive COVID-19 result earlier today.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2021 07:33 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 07:33 IST
Cricket-Australia's Head ruled out of Sydney Ashes test with COVID-19

Australia batsman Travis Head will miss the fourth Ashes test against England in Sydney next week after testing positive for COVID-19, Cricket Australia said. Head would remain in Melbourne and isolate for seven days, making him unavailable for the next test beginning on Jan. 5.

"As part of our testing procedures, we are PCR testing players, their families and our support staff daily," a CA spokesperson said. "Unfortunately, Travis returned a positive COVID-19 result earlier today. Thankfully, he is asymptomatic at this stage. We anticipate that he will be available to play in the fifth men's Ashes test in Hobart."

Mitchell Marsh, Nic Maddinson and Josh Inglis have been called in as additional cover. Australia have already won the five-match series after victory in Melbourne gave the home side an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Head was instrumental in Australia's win in the first test at the Gabba, scoring 152 runs from 148 balls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021