Left Menu

Olympics-Diplomatic boycott of Beijing Games is 'meaningless', says Coe

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said he takes human rights "very seriously" but that Britain's diplomatic boycott of next year's Beijing Winter Olympics is "meaningless". A political boycott is, frankly, meaningless," Coe told British media on Thursday. "That's not to be an apologist for countries that do not conform to the basic standards around human rights ...

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 08:54 IST
Olympics-Diplomatic boycott of Beijing Games is 'meaningless', says Coe

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said he takes human rights "very seriously" but that Britain's diplomatic boycott of next year's Beijing Winter Olympics is "meaningless". The United States, Australia and Canada have also announced a diplomatic boycott of the Games over China's human rights record, a stand that China dismissed as "political posturing".

Coe drew criticism over his comments last week when he said he was "philosophically opposed" https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/open-dialogue-better-than-boycott-says-coe-2021-12-22 to boycotts. "Boycotts, on balance, are historically illiterate and intellectually dishonest. A political boycott is, frankly, meaningless," Coe told British media on Thursday.

"That's not to be an apologist for countries that do not conform to the basic standards around human rights ... I'm not insouciant or cavalier about human rights. I take them very seriously. "I don't think over the long haul (boycotts) actually achieve a great deal. There are always unintended consequences. And at the end of the day, the people that most suffer in all that are the athletes."

The Beijing Games begin on Feb. 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021