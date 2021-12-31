Sports Schedule
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 09:22 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 09:22 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: Adding u-19 Asia Cup final) Sports Schedule for Friday, December 31 CRICKET: *Stories related to India's tour of South Africa.
*Report of under-19 Asia Cup final between India and Sri Lanka in Dubai.
*Other stories related to India and International cricket.
*Stories related to the Ashes series.
KABADDI: *Pro Kabaddi League in Bengaluru. CHESS: *World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Poland.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement