UEFA World Cup UEFA boss slams idea World Cup should be held every two years

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 31-12-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 09:23 IST
Aleksander Ceferin Image Credit: Wikipedia
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has slammed the suggestion that the World Cup should be held every two years saying ''it is a bad idea'' and one that would ''cannibalize women's football.'' Speaking at the Expo 2020 Dubai fair on Wednesday, Ceferin reiterated his opposition to Fifa's plans to stage a biennial World Cup, saying the women's tournament and Olympics would be affected if they were held in the same year as footballs biggest global event.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is in favor of the move believing it would generate an additional £3.3 billion ($4.4 billion) in revenue.

Ceferin stated that the majority of football fans would oppose the plan because you need four years to look forward to the event.

With less than one year until the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, this appears to be a suggestion that has divided football and shows no signs of going away. AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

