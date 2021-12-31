Left Menu

Travis Head to miss Sydney Test after testing positive for COVID-19

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 31-12-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 10:03 IST
Travis Head to miss Sydney Test after testing positive for COVID-19
Travis Head Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Travis Head, Australia's leading run-scorer in the ongoing Ashes, has been ruled out of the fourth Test here from January 5 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Head is asymptomatic and will remain in Melbourne with his partner for seven days as per the Victorian government's health requirements.

''As part of our testing procedures, we are PCR testing players, their families, and our support staff daily,'' said a Cricket Australia spokesperson.

''Unfortunately, Travis returned a positive Covid-19 result earlier today. Thankfully, he is asymptomatic at this stage.

''We anticipate that he will be available to play in the fifth Vodafone men's Ashes Test in Hobart.'' The southpaw has scored 248 runs in the series at an average of 62 including a hundred in the series-opener at the Gabba.

The selectors have added Mitchell Marsh, Nic Maddinson, and Josh Inglis to the squad as ''additional cover''.

A positive case in the Australian squad comes after a COVID outbreak in the England camp with head coach Chris Silverwood having to stay back in Melbourne after he was identified as a close contact of a person who tested positive for the virus.

Australia has already regained the Ashes by hammering England in the first three Tests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021