Soccer-Shenzhen coach leaves after contract expires with two games left
The 58-year-old previously spent three seasons with Chengdu Better City, leading them from the fourth tier of Chinese football to the second division in successive seasons. Granero guided Shenzhen into the championship rounds of the CSL season, which has been heavily affected by the pandemic as well as China's qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup, which saw play suspended from mid-August until mid-December.
- Country:
- China
Chinese Super League (CSL) side Shenzhen FC has announced the departure of head coach Carlos Granero after the Spaniard's contract expired two games before the end of the COVID-19 extended season. Granero signed a six-month deal when he replaced Jordi Cruyff in June. The 58-year-old previously spent three seasons with Chengdu Better City, leading them from the fourth tier of Chinese football to the second division in successive seasons.
Granero guided Shenzhen into the championship rounds of the CSL season, which has been heavily affected by the pandemic as well as China's qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup, which saw play suspended from mid-August until mid-December. Since the start of the championship round, Shenzhen has won just once, leaving the club in fifth place and with no hope of securing a place in next year's Asian Champions League.
Shandong Taishan has already been confirmed as champions. Former China international Zhang Xiaorui will lead the team in the final two matches against Hebei FC on Jan. 1 and Beijing Guoan three days later.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: YEAR ENDER-What to look forward to in 2022; Chinese envoy to Japan: calls on Tokyo for support of Beijing Olympics and more
Chinese envoy to Japan calls on Tokyo for support of Beijing Olympics
Chinese envoy to Japan: calls on Tokyo for support of Beijing Olympics
Pentagon concerned over Chinese military-buildup near border with India
Lithuania to ask European leaders for support in face of Chinese pressure