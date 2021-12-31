Soccer-Shenzhen coach leaves after contract expires with two games left

Left Menu

The 58-year-old previously spent three seasons with Chengdu Better City, leading them from the fourth tier of Chinese football to the second division in successive seasons. Granero guided Shenzhen into the championship rounds of the CSL season, which has been heavily affected by the pandemic as well as China's qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup, which saw play suspended from mid-August until mid-December.

Chinese Super League Image Credit: Wikipedia
Chinese Super League (CSL) side Shenzhen FC has announced the departure of head coach Carlos Granero after the Spaniard's contract expired two games before the end of the COVID-19 extended season. Granero signed a six-month deal when he replaced Jordi Cruyff in June. The 58-year-old previously spent three seasons with Chengdu Better City, leading them from the fourth tier of Chinese football to the second division in successive seasons.

Granero guided Shenzhen into the championship rounds of the CSL season, which has been heavily affected by the pandemic as well as China's qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup, which saw play suspended from mid-August until mid-December. Since the start of the championship round, Shenzhen has won just once, leaving the club in fifth place and with no hope of securing a place in next year's Asian Champions League.

Shandong Taishan has already been confirmed as champions. Former China international Zhang Xiaorui will lead the team in the final two matches against Hebei FC on Jan. 1 and Beijing Guoan three days later.

