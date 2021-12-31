Left Menu

Rupa Gurunath steps down as Tamil Nadu Cricket Association president

Rupa Gurunath, daughter of former BCCI chief N Srinivasan has stepped down from the post of the president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 31-12-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 13:26 IST
Rupa Gurunath steps down as Tamil Nadu Cricket Association president
TNCA Logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rupa Gurunath, daughter of former BCCI chief N Srinivasan has stepped down from the post of the president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA). Rupa Gurunath said it has been a pleasure and a true honour to be the head of the TNCA and thanked all the members for their support.

"It has been my pleasure and a true honor to have served as President of one of the most prestigious Cricket Associations of the country," ESPNcricinfo quoted Rupa Gurunath as saying. "I take this opportunity to thank all the Apex Council Members, Players, Staff, Members of TNCA from City and Districts, friends and family for their support during my tenure," she added.

During her tenure, TNCA hosted two Test matches against England this year, the first leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021