Sports News Roundup: Broncos cancel practice, four more placed on COVID-19 list; Andre Johnson, Devin Hester among 15 PFHOF finalists and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Broncos cancel practice, four more placed on COVID-19 list

The Denver Broncos canceled practice Thursday amid a new batch of players testing positive for COVID-19. The Broncos later placed four players on the COVID-19 list -- cornerback Bryce Callahan, cornerback Mike Ford, tackle Bobby Massie and outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly.

Andre Johnson, Devin Hester among 15 PFHOF finalists

Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson, Chicago Bears return specialist Devin Hester and Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware were among the 15 finalists announced Thursday for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Johnson, who also played one season apiece for the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans before retiring after the 2016 season, finished his 14-year career with 1,062 receptions for 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns. He could become the first player to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame as a Texan.

Sport-Surge in COVID-19 cases hammer North American sport

The National Basketball Association and National Hockey League were both forced to postpone games on Thursday, as the COVID-19 surge continued to wreak havoc on sport schedules. The Golden State Warriors' contest at Denver on Thursday was postponed after the Nuggets, who have been hit by a COVID-19 outbreak in the locker room, could not field the required minimum eight players, said the NBA.

Olympics-Diplomatic boycott of Beijing Games is 'meaningless', says Coe

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said he takes human rights "very seriously" but that Britain's diplomatic boycott of next year's Beijing Winter Olympics is "meaningless".

The United States, Australia and Canada have also announced a diplomatic boycott of the Games over China's human rights record, a stand that China dismissed as "political posturing".

Tennis-Zverev sets sights on best season after strong finish in 2021

German Alexander Zverev said he has matured enough to be able to build on his success and the world number three hopes to use the momentum from his strong finish in 2021 as a springboard for the best season of his career. Zverev won six titles this year, including the Olympic gold in Tokyo and two Masters titles in Madrid and Cincinnati, capping a memorable season by clinching his second ATP Finals trophy last month in Turin.

76ers' Doc Rivers, Nuggets' Michael Malone in protocol

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and Denver Nuggets bench boss Michael Malone entered the NBA's health and safety protocol on Thursday. Sixers guards Tyler Johnson and Myles Powell and assistant coaches Brian Adams and Sam Cassell also entered the protocol on Thursday. They join forward Danny Green on the list for the 76ers, who turned to assistant coach Dan Burke to guide the club in Thursday's game against the host Brooklyn Nets.

Nuggets-Warriors game postponed

The Denver Nuggets' home game Thursday against the Golden State Warriors was postponed hours before the scheduled tipoff due to COVID-19 protocol. "The Nuggets do not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game against the Warriors," the NBA said in a statement.

Report: 36 percent of NBA refs in health and safety protocol

Nearly 36 percent -- 25 of 70 -- of the NBA's referees are in the league's health and safety protocol, ESPN reported Thursday. The league's referee crew is being supplemented by officials from the G League, which is on pause through Wednesday. That's allowing players to sign short-term contracts to fill out depleted rosters and helped to ease the referee shortage.

NBA roundup: Joel Embiid's 34 points help 76ers rally past Nets

Joel Embiid scored 34 points and converted the tiebreaking three-point play with 3:14 remaining as the Philadelphia 76ers made all the plays down the stretch in a 110-102 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday in New York. Embiid shot 11 of 23 from the floor and notched at least 30 points for a seventh straight road game. His hoop and subsequent free throw started Philadelphia's game-ending 13-5 run.

NHL roundup: Panthers pound Lightning 9-3

Jonathan Huberdeau scored a goal and contributed four assists as the Florida Panthers crushed the short-handed Tampa Bay Lightning 9-3 on Thursday night in Sunrise, Fla. Taking advantage of a Lightning team that was without its top two goalies due to COVID-19 protocol, the Panthers produced their highest-ever goal total against the Lightning. The previous high came in an 8-2 win on Feb. 28, 2006. It was also one goal short of the Florida record against any team.

