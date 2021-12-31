Soccer-Malawi name squad for Africa Cup of Nations finals

Locally-based talent dominates Malawi’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations finals, which was finalised on Friday. Coach Mario Marinica, appointed to take charge this month, named 23 players for the tournament in Cameroon in spite of the fact that competing countries are allowed to take 28 players because of COVID-19 concerns.

He included the uncapped trio of goalkeeper Charles Thom, defender Lawrence Chaziya and winger Zebron Kalima after a week-long training camp in Saudi Arabia, a football association statement said. There are 10 foreign-based players -- five from South African clubs and one each from clubs in Ethiopia, Georgia, Moldova, Mozambique and Tanzania.

Malawi compete in Group B at the tournament where they take on Guinea, Zimbabwe and Senegal in Bafoussam. Their first game against Guinea is on Jan. 10. Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ernest Kakhobwe (Nyasa Big Bullets), William Thole (Be Forward Wanderers), Charles Thom (Silver Strikers) Defenders: Lawrence Chaziya (Civo Sporting), Dennis Chembezi (Polokwane City), Gomezgani Chirwa (Nyasa Big Bullets), Peter Cholopi (Be Forward Wanderers), Mark Fodya (Silver Strikers), Limbikani Mzava (AmaZulu), Stanley Sanudi (Be Forward Wanderers)

Midfielders: John Banda (UD Songo), Chikoti Chirwa (Red Lions), Chimwemwe Idana (Nyasa Big Bullets), Micium Mhone (Blue Eagles), Charles Petro (Sheriff Tiraspol) Forwards: Peter Banda (Simba SC), Yamikani Chester (Be Forward Wanderers), Zebron Kalima (Silver Strikers), Francisco Madinga (Dila Gori), Richard Mbulu (Baroka FC), Frank Mhango (Orlando Pirates), Khuda Muyaba (Polokwane City), Robin Ngalande (St George). (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by William Maclean)

