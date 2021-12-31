Left Menu

Ganguly discharged after COVID treatment, to remain in home isolation

BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was on Friday discharged from the hospital after being treated for COVID-19 but will remain in home isolation for the next two weeks.The former skipper will be in home isolation under doctors supervision and has not been infected with the Omicron variant, hospital authorities said.We have discharged Ganguly this afternoon.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-12-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 14:32 IST
Ganguly discharged after COVID treatment, to remain in home isolation
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (File image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was on Friday discharged from the hospital after being treated for COVID-19 but will remain in home isolation for the next two weeks.

The former skipper will be in home isolation under doctors' supervision and has not been infected with the Omicron variant, hospital authorities said.

''We have discharged Ganguly this afternoon. He will have to be in home isolation for the next fortnight under doctors' observation. After that the next course of treatment will be decided,'' a hospital official told PTI.

The 49-year-old was rushed to the Woodlands Multispeciality hospital on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test came positive for COVID-19.

He received the ''Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy'' after admission.

Ganguly was admitted to hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.

His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID-19 early this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021