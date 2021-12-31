Left Menu

Soccer-Lukaku's comments on being unhappy at Chelsea unhelpful-Tuchel

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku's comments about being dissatisfied with life at the club are unhelpful, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday, adding that they would discuss matters with the striker behind closed doors. Lukaku, who joined Chelsea from Italian champions Inter Milan in August, told Sky Italy https://sport.sky.it/calciomercato/2021/12/30/lukaku-sky-intervista-speciale that he was unhappy with Tuchel's system while also admitting he would like to return to Italy at some point in his career.

Romelu Lukaku (Photo/ Inter Milan Twitter)

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku's comments about being dissatisfied with life at the club are unhelpful, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday, adding that they would discuss matters with the striker behind closed doors.

Lukaku, who joined Chelsea from Italian champions Inter Milan in August, told Sky Italy https://sport.sky.it/calciomercato/2021/12/30/lukaku-sky-intervista-speciale that he was unhappy with Tuchel's system while also admitting he would like to return to Italy at some point in his career. "We don't like it of course. It brings noise that we don't need and it's not helpful," Tuchel told reporters ahead of Chelsea's home match against Liverpool on Sunday. "But we don't want to make more out of it than it actually is.

"It is easy to take lines out of context, shorten lines, make headlines and then realize later that it is not so bad. "We can take the time to try and understand what is going on because it does not reflect the daily work, attitude, and behaviour which Romelu shows here at Cobham. If there is something to discuss it's behind closed doors, for sure."

Tuchel also gave updates on Ben Chilwell, who had surgery this week after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in November, and fellow full-back Reece James, who was injured in the midweek clash at home to Brighton & Hove Albion. "(Chilwell) of course had surgery and has our best wishes. Hope he comes back as soon as possible. Unfortunately, it seems like the season is over for him," Tuchel said.

"Reece has a hamstring injury, muscle, with always the examination a bit later. The images are better if we wait. We will know more today." Tuchel added that Chelsea's struggles with COVID-19, injuries and refereeing decisions had hurt morale in the squad.

"Very disappointed, angry. Angry on the situation, result, referee decisions," Tuchel said. "We have the feeling we invest a lot, we squeeze and squeeze the lemon, but it is like squeezing the same lemon over and over again and expecting fresh juice."

Chelsea, who are in second spot eight points adrift of Manchester City, face third-placed Liverpool on Sunday with the Anfield club a point behind Tuchel's side with a game in hand.

