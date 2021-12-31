Left Menu

Iniyan finishes third in Lorca Open chess

PTI | Lorca | Updated: 31-12-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 17:13 IST
Iniyan finishes third in Lorca Open chess
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

India's teenage Grandmaster P Iniyan finished a creditable third in the Lorca Open 2021 chess tournament here.

The 19-year old Iniyan scored seven points from nine rounds, winning seven games while losing two including in the final round to Karen H Grigoryan (Armenia). The loss to the Armenian GM proved crucial as the third-seeded Indian player had been the leader after the eighth round.

Iniyan gained five Elo points as a result of the performance in the event which concluded late on Thursday.

Among his wins were one over compatriot GM Karthik Venkataraman in the eighth round.

Venkataraman also finished with seven points but took the fourth place on the basis of an inferior tie-break score.

International Master Srijit Paul claimed the seventh spot after scoring 6.5 points.

Brazilian GM Alexandr Fier took the top prize with 7.5 points, edging Grigoryan, who also secured 7.5 points on the basis of a better tie-break score.

The tournament was played over nine rounds under classical time control and featured 159 players from 25 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021