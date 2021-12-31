CAB to organise free medical camp for Bengal players from January 3-5

The Cricket Association of Bengal is going to organise a free health check-up camp from January 3-5. Current all Bengal squads (men's & women's) including their support staff members, former national players and office bearers, current committee members and Apex council members are going to get their health checkup done at the camp for free of cost.

5 important tests- Bone mineral density test, Pulmonary function test, Haemoglobin test, Body mass index and ECG followed by doctor's consultation will be available at the camp. CAB President Avishek Dalmiya in a statement said: "All the cricketers who play for Bengal, committee members, umpires, scorers, observers and other important stakeholders are going to get their health checkup done at this camp. It was the desire of Honourable Chief Minister of West Bengal earlier that there should be health checkup of all the players and that process has been initiated."

"We have always been committed towards ensuring our players and people associated are in best shape possible and healthy. Under the guidance of our President and other office bearers we have been able to successfully host a free of cost medical camp at Eden Gardens for the betterment of all. This three-day camp will help them to get checked and keep a track of their health for a healthier future," said Pradip Kr Dey, Medical committee chairman. Registration at the camp is scheduled to start from 9:30 am followed by tests and consultation. (ANI)

