India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets to win U-19 Asia Cup title

For India, left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal was the pick of the bowlers, registering figures of 311, while off-spinner Kaushal Tambe snared two wickets. Brief Scores Sri Lanka U19 106 for 9 in 38 overs Raveen de Silva 15 Vicky Ostwal 311 India U19 104 for 1 in 21.3 overs Angkrish Raghuvanshi 56 not out, Shaik Rasheed 31 not out Yasiru Rodrigo 112.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 31-12-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 18:19 IST
India on Friday clinched a record-extending seventh Under-19 Asia Cup title beating Sri Lanka by nine wickets via DLS method in the rain-hit summit clash here.

Opting to bat, Sri Lanka could only manage 106 for 9 in the revised quota of 38 overs. India then required just 21.3 overs to chase down the target that had been reduced to 102 off 38 overs under the DLS method.

Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi (56 not out) scored a brilliant half century, while Shaik Rasheed also remained unbeaten on 31. For India, left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal was the pick of the bowlers, registering figures of 3/11, while off-spinner Kaushal Tambe snared two wickets. Brief Scores: Sri Lanka U19: 106 for 9 in 38 overs (Raveen de Silva 15; Vicky Ostwal 3/11) India U19: 104 for 1 in 21.3 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 56 not out, Shaik Rasheed 31 not out; Yasiru Rodrigo (1/12).

