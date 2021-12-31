Left Menu

Soccer-Newcastle injuries and COVID cases force postponement of Saints game

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 18:35 IST
Newcastle United's Premier League match at Southampton on Sunday has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases and injuries in the Newcastle squad, the league announced on Friday.

"The Board accepted the postponement application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper)," the league said in a statement https://twitter.com/premierleague/status/1476897341521244162.

