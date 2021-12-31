Left Menu

Cricket-KL Rahul to lead India in S.Africa ODI series with Rohit unfit

Rohit, who replaced Virat Kohli as India's white-ball skipper earlier this month, picked up a hamstring injury during a training session in Mumbai ahead of the South Africa tour. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be vice-captain for the series.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2021 20:44 IST
India opener KL Rahul has been named captain for the three-match one-day international (ODI) series in South Africa with newly appointed skipper Rohit Sharma still unavailable due to injury, selectors said on Friday. Rohit, who replaced Virat Kohli as India's white-ball skipper earlier this month, picked up a hamstring injury during a training session in Mumbai ahead of the South Africa tour.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be vice-captain for the series. Kohli, who relinquished the Twenty20 captaincy, was removed as India's ODI skipper as well because the selectors did not want to have two different white-ball captains.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been rested while Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja remain unfit. The ODI series begins on Jan. 19 after the test series in which India lead 1-0. The second test begins on Jan. 3.

Squad: KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

