Sports News Roundup: Olympics-U.S. sends veteran lineup to retain women's ice hockey gold; Olympics-Team Canada CEO "worried" if Beijing Games can go ahead as planned and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-U.S. sends veteran lineup to retain women's ice hockey gold

Led by Hilary Knight, the United States will send a veteran lineup to the Beijing Winter Games in a bid to retain the women's ice hockey gold medal, with 15 of the 23 players named on Saturday having Olympic experience. Knight becomes just the fourth women's player to represent the United States at four Olympics, while Kendall Coyne Schofield, Brianna Decker, Amanda Kessel and Lee Stecklein have all now made three teams.

Olympics-Team Canada CEO "worried" if Beijing Games can go ahead as planned

With just over a month until the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony the CEO of the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) said he is increasingly concerned if the Games can go ahead as planned. "We're worried," COC CEO David Shoemaker told the CBC in a New Year's eve interview. "We're confident that these Games can still be scheduled safely.

Tennis-Tsitsipas skips ATP Cup singles clash due to elbow issue, wins in doubles rubber

World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled out of his ATP Cup singles match with Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday due to a niggling right elbow issue before returning to partner Michail Pervolarakis to win their doubles rubber. Tsitsipas and Pervolarakis defeated Hurkacz and Jan Zielinski 6-4 5-7 10-8 in the doubles match but Greece suffered a 2-1 loss to Poland after losing both their singles match.

Cricket-Crawley prepared to do whatever it takes to play third Ashes test

England opener Zak Crawley said he would be prepared to endure tougher health protocols to ensure the Ashes series is completed, adding that the tourists were determined to push back hard at Australia in this week's fourth test. Dominant innings and 14-run victory in the third test in Melbourne on Tuesday gave Australia an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, leaving England playing only for pride in the final two matches.

Soccer-Chelsea can compete with City's 'winning machine', says Tuchel

Chelsea have to be realistic about catching up with Premier League leaders Manchester City this season, manager Thomas Tuchel said, adding that the club's personnel issues have contributed to their dip in form. City are 11 points clear of Chelsea after winning their last 11 league games in a row and are aiming to win their fourth title under manager Pep Guardiola.

Tennis-Spain, Argentina secure easy wins at ATP Cup, Serbia down Norway

Spain and Argentina both won their ATP Cup ties with some ease as men's professional tennis returned for the 2022 season in the lucrative team tournament at Sydney's Olympic Park on Saturday. Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut and Pablo Carreno Busta made light of the absence of Rafa Nadal with contrasting victories over Chileans Cristian Garin and Alejandro Tabilo.

Dan Reeves, former NFL head coach and player, dead at 77

Dan Reeves, a longtime NFL head coach and former player, died Saturday at the age of 77, his family said in a statement. Reeves died "due to complications from dementia," the statement read. He was "surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta," according to the statement.

Soccer-Sanchez header seals late win for Spurs at Watford

Tottenham Hotspur's top-four ambitions received a New Year's Day boost as defender Davinson Sanchez proved an unlikely match-winner deep into stoppage time to hand his side a 1-0 win at struggling Watford in the Premier League on Saturday. The visitors had looked like being frustrated for the second match in succession but Sanchez broke the deadlock in the sixth minute of time added on to send Tottenham fifth in the table, at least until West Ham United play Crystal Palace later.

Rugby-League convert Ferguson arrested on drugs charges in Japan

Blake Ferguson, a former Australian rugby league international who recently switched codes, has been arrested in Japan on suspicion of drug offences, his club NEC Green Rockets Tokatsu has said. The hulking 31-year-old winger played for more than a decade in Australia's elite National Rugby League (NRL) and represented his country seven times.

NBA-I was a misfit when I joined the Nuggets, says MVP Jokic

Nikola Jokic struggled in the fledgling stages of his National Basketball Association's (NBA) career when he joined the Denver Nuggets and had to change his diet to become the league's most valuable player in 2021, the Serbian centre said. The 26-year old joined the Nuggets from modest Serbian side Mega Basket in 2015 and last season he became the lowest NBA draft pick to win the MVP regular season award averaging 26.4 points, 10.8 assists and 8.3 assists per game.

