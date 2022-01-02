Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: DeMar DeRozan lifts Bulls at buzzer again; Olympics-U.S. sends veteran lineup to retain women's ice hockey gold and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: DeMar DeRozan lifts Bulls at buzzer again

DeMar DeRozan knocked down a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer for the second time in as many nights to cap the Chicago Bulls' come-from-behind, 120-119 defeat of the host Washington Wizards on Saturday. Coby White triggered a sideline inbounds pass to DeRozan with 3.3 seconds remaining. After getting the defender to leave his feet with a pump fake in the corner, DeRozan fired a double-clutching 3-pointer that went in.

Olympics-U.S. sends veteran lineup to retain women's ice hockey gold

Led by Hilary Knight, the United States will send a veteran lineup to the Beijing Winter Games in a bid to retain the women's ice hockey gold medal, with 15 of the 23 players named on Saturday having Olympic experience. Knight becomes just the fourth women's player to represent the United States at four Olympics, while Kendall Coyne Schofield, Brianna Decker, Amanda Kessel and Lee Stecklein have all now made three teams.

Cricket-Crawley prepared to do whatever it takes to play third Ashes test

England opener Zak Crawley said he would be prepared to endure tougher health protocols to ensure the Ashes series is completed, adding that the tourists were determined to push back hard at Australia in this week's fourth test. A dominant innings and 14-run victory in the third test in Melbourne on Tuesday gave Australia an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, leaving England playing only for pride in the final two matches.

Tennis-Frenchman Humbert stuns Medvedev at ATP Cup

Russian Daniil Medvedev's 2022 season opened with a stunning defeat at the hands of Frenchman Ugo Humbert after a three-hour dogfight in a steamy Ken Rosewall Arena at the ATP Cup on Sunday. The world number two had been expected to seal the Group B tie for Russia after Roman Safiullin beat Arthur Rinderknech in the opening singles match, but Humbert's 6-7(5) 7-5 7-6(2) victory kept France alive at 1-1 going into the doubles.

Soccer-Chelsea can compete with City's 'winning machine', says Tuchel

Chelsea have to be realistic about catching up with Premier League leaders Manchester City this season, manager Thomas Tuchel said, adding that the club's personnel issues have contributed to their dip in form. City are 11 points clear of Chelsea after winning their last 11 league games in a row and are aiming to win their fourth title under manager Pep Guardiola.

Cricket-Najmul, Mahmudul fifties fuel Bangladesh's strong reply v NZ

Mahmudul Hasan and Najmul Hossain struck half-centuries to fuel Bangladesh's strong reply to New Zealand's first innings total of 328 in the opening test in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. The touring side finished day two on a strong 175-2, 153 behind but hopeful of a first-innings lead after their bowlers did an excellent job in the morning session to restrict New Zealand to a sub-350 score.

Cricket-Australia eyeing Ashes whitewash with eye on WTC final, says Lyon

Australia will press for an Ashes series whitewash against England to boost their chances of making the final of the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC), spin spearhead Nathan Lyon said on Sunday. The home side have already claimed an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-test series and the importance of maintaining their winning run was not lost on Lyon.

NHL roundup: Blues topple Wild in frigid Winter Classic

Jordan Kyrou collected two goals and two assists in the second period alone to lead the visiting St. Louis Blues to a 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at the Winter Classic before 38,619 at Target Field in frigid Minneapolis. Kyrou is the first player in league history to record four points in an outdoor game. Ivan Barbashev collected one goal and one assist, while David Perron, Vladimir Tarasenko and Torey Krug also scored for the Blues, who are on a 7-1-1 roll.

Ski Jumping-Kobayashi leads World Cup standings after second Four Hills win

Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi claimed his second successive victory in the Four Hills ski jumping tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany with a narrow win over local favourite Markus Eisenbichler. Kobayashi, who won the first leg in Oberstdorf earlier this week, pulled off jumps of 143m and 135.5m on Saturday to score 291.2 points, only 0.2 ahead of Eisenbichler. Slovenia's Lovro Kos finished third with 286 points.

Rugby-League convert Ferguson arrested on drugs charges in Japan

Blake Ferguson, a former Australian rugby league international who recently switched codes, has been arrested in Japan on suspicion of drug offences, his club NEC Green Rockets Tokatsu has said. The hulking 31-year-old winger played for more than a decade in Australia's elite National Rugby League (NRL) and represented his country seven times.

