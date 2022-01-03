Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea and Liverpool share spoils, Leeds boost survival hopes; Fast-spreading Omicron to test Beijing Winter Games bubble and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Chelsea and Liverpool share spoils, Leeds boost survival hopes

Leaders Manchester City were the beneficiaries as Chelsea and Liverpool shared the spoils in a thrilling 2-2 Premier League draw on Sunday, while Leeds United pulled eight points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-1 win over Burnley.

Brighton & Hove Albion piled further pressure on Everton coach Rafael Benitez by earning a 3-2 win at Goodison Park and Brentford continued their fine first Premier League season thanks to a 2-1 victory over visitors Aston Villa.

Fast-spreading Omicron to test Beijing Winter Games bubble

China's meticulous plans to prevent an Olympics-seeded COVID-19 outbreak by sealing all participants inside a "closed loop" for the upcoming Winter Games will be tested by the emergence of the highly infectious Omicron variant. The country has reported only a handful of Omicron cases and has largely succeeded in containing COVID-19 since it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan two years ago, thanks to a zero-tolerance policy that includes rigorous contact tracing, strict targeted lockdowns, and travel curbs that have drastically cut international arrivals.

Tennis-Humbert stuns Medvedev at ATP Cup, De Minaur beats Berrettini

Russian Daniil Medvedev's 2022 season opened with a stunning defeat at the hands of Frenchman Ugo Humbert at the ATP Cup on Sunday, while Italy's Matteo Berrettini suffered a straight-sets loss to Australian Alex de Minaur. World number two Medvedev had been expected to seal the Group B tie for Russia after Roman Safiullin beat Arthur Rinderknech in the opening singles, but Humbert's 6-7(5) 7-5 7-6(2) victory kept France alive at 1-1 going into the doubles.

Tennis-Spain's Bautista Agut beats Ruud as Norway, Georgia exit ATP Cup

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut beat world number eight Casper Ruud 6-4 7-6(4) on Monday in Group A to eliminate Norway from the ATP Cup in Sydney, while Georgia were also knocked out of the team event after defeat to Poland. Bautista Agut's victory came after Pablo Carreno Busta dispatched Viktor Durasovic 6-3 6-3 to give Spain a 1-0 lead in the tie. The Spaniards, who won their opener against Chile, face Serbia in their last group match on Wednesday.

NFL roundup: Packers clinch NFC's No. 1 seed

Davante Adams had 11 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown to lead the Packers. Allen Lazard had a receiving touchdown and AJ Dillon added two rushing touchdowns for Green Bay (13-3), which clinched the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage during the NFC playoffs. Sean Mannion completed 22 of 36 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown for Minnesota (7-9). Dalvin Cook was limited to just 13 yards on nine carries.

Cycling-Froome halts 2022 season preparations due to knee injury

Chris Froome's preparations for the 2022 season have suffered a setback due to a knee injury, the four-times Tour de France champion said. The Briton said scans had revealed damage to a tendon and he suggested the condition "flared up" due to his aggressive pre-season training routine.

Soccer-Liverpool trio ruled out of Chelsea game after positive COVID tests

Liverpool's Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip will miss the Premier League trip to Chelsea later on Sunday after returning positive tests for COVID-19, the Merseyside club said. Manager Juergen Klopp will also be absent from the game after testing positive on Saturday, with his assistant Pepijn Lijnders set to take charge at Stamford Bridge.

NBA roundup: Jaylen Brown scores 50 in Celtics' OT win

Jaylen Brown scored 21 of his career-high 50 points in the fourth quarter and grabbed 11 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics rally past the visiting Orlando Magic for a 116-111 overtime win on Sunday night. Boston led 110-104 with 1:11 left in the extra period. Orlando closed within 110-109 after a Wendell Carter Jr. free throw with 42.4 seconds on the clock, but Al Horford provided the winning basket on his 3-pointer with 27.4 seconds left.

Tennis-Depth of talent bodes well for women's game, says Barty

World number one Ash Barty said 2021 had been a big year for breakout performances and that there was a real depth of talent in women's tennis, which bode well for the sport. The women's Grand Slams were all won by different players for a fifth straight year in 2021, while there were new champions at the WTA Finals and the Tokyo Olympics.

NFL-Buccaneers Brown strips and stomps off field in angry mid-game exit

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown threw a tantrum in a game against the New York Jets on Sunday, ripping off his jersey and shoulder pads and storming off in one of the most bizarre scenes witnessed on an NFL field this season. Immediately after Tampa's comeback 28-24 win at Met Life Stadium, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians dumped the 33-year-old receiver who has a long controversial history.

