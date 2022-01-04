Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia recall Khawaja, Boland retained for fourth Ashes test; Saudi International adds Patrick Reed, Tony Finau and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Australia recall Khawaja, Boland retained for fourth Ashes test

Usman Khawaja will replace Travis Head in Australia's middle order for this week's fourth Ashes test against England in the only change to the side that wrapped up the series in Melbourne last week, skipper Pat Cummins said on Tuesday. Khawaja's return for his first test since 2019 was expected after Head was ruled out by a positive COVID-19 test but the retention of pace bowler Scott Boland was something of a surprise.

Saudi International adds Patrick Reed, Tony Finau

The Saudi International in February keeps pulling away A-list performers from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with Patrick Reed and Tony Finau announced Monday as participants in the international event. The addition of Reed and Finau to the event at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, actually comes as no surprise. Reed has participated in the event in the previous three years of its existence, while Finau was co-runner-up to Dustin Johnson last year.

Soccer-Premier League reports fall in COVID-19 cases

The Premier League said on Monday it had found 94 new positive COVID-19 cases among players and staff in the last week, the first week-by-week decrease in positive results for eight weeks. "(We) can today confirm that between Monday 27 December 2021 and Sunday 2 January 2022, 14,250 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 94 new positive cases (0.65%)," the league said in a statement Eighteen games have been postponed since last month with clubs being unable to field teams due to positive cases and injuries.

Tennis-Greek Tsitsipas goes down fighting as Argentina, Spain stay unbeaten

Stefanos Tsitsipas showed little sign of the elbow problem that forced him out of his ATP Cup singles opener but he failed to find a way past Diego Schwartzman as the Argentine won an epic battle 6-7(5) 6-3 6-3 on Monday to lead his team to a 3-0 win over Greece. Tsitsipas, who had surgery in November and missed Saturday's meeting with Poland's Hubert Hurkacz before playing the doubles rubber, took advantage of Schwartzman's misfiring serve to gain the early advantage at the Ken Rosewell Arena.

WNBA-Former All-Star Hammon 'couldn't be prouder' to rejoin league as a coach

Former San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon said she "couldn't be prouder" to rejoin the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) as head coach of the Las Vegas Aces, a powerhouse franchise on the hunt for their maiden title.

The six-time WNBA All-Star spent eight years with the Spurs, prompting speculation that she could become the first woman hired as the head coach of a National Basketball Association (NBA) team, breaking a stubborn glass ceiling in North American men's professional leagues.

Bruce Arians: No clue on reason for Antonio Brown's exit

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said he had no idea what caused wide receiver Antonio Brown to make an abrupt exit during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Jets. "You'd have to ask him, brother. I don't have a clue," Arians said Monday.

Arthur Smith says eliminated Falcons will play to win in Week 18

For the fourth straight year, the Atlanta Falcons will miss the postseason. Their 29-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday coupled with other results in the NFC meant that their 7-9 record with one game to go will not be enough to earn one of three wild-card spots.

Report: Warriors hope Klay Thompson returns Sunday

After missing 2 1/2 seasons with knee and Achilles injuries, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson could be less than a week away from his return, ESPN reported. The Warriors are optimistic that Thompson's first game since 2019 will take place Sunday at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Golden State plays at home against the Miami Heat on Monday, then goes on a two-game road trip to Dallas and New Orleans.

NBA-Cavaliers acquire point guard Rondo from Lakers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Rajon Rondo from the Los Angeles Lakers to help shoulder the workload at point guard after Ricky Rubio suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear last week. As part of the three-team deal, the Cavaliers sent guard Denzel Valentine to the New York Knicks.

Titans RB Derrick Henry could return; Julio Jones activated

There's a chance the Tennessee Titans could have All-Pro running back Derrick Henry along for their playoff run. Head coach Mike Vrabel said Henry will do some work Monday and the team will consider whether to activate his window to return from injured reserve.

