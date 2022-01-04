Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Defending champ Swiatek advances in Adelaide, Svitolina out; Tennis-Kyrgios out of warm-up event for Australian Open due to asthma and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Defending champ Swiatek advances in Adelaide, Svitolina out

Defending champion Iga Swiatek cruised to a 6-3 6-3 win over Daria Saville in the opening round of the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive on Tuesday while number eight seed Elina Svitolina fell to Russia's Anastasia Gasanova. Gasanova overcame back issues to seal a 5-7 6-4 6-3 win over the Ukrainian and advance to the second round of the Australian Open warm-up event.

Tennis-Kyrgios out of warm-up event for Australian Open due to asthma

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Melbourne Summer Set ATP 250 event due to asthma, organizers said on Tuesday, leaving him with only one tournament to prepare for the Australian Open later this month. Kyrgios, a crowd favorite at Melbourne Park, has not played since late September due to knee issues and has slipped to 93rd in the rankings, which ruled him out of contention for the Australian team for the season-opening ATP Cup in Sydney.

Tennis-Germany, Italy keep ATP Cup hopes alive

World number three Alexander Zverev topped American Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-4 to keep alive Germany's ATP Cup semi-final hopes on Tuesday, while Matteo Berrettini powered Italy to victory against France at the Sydney Super Dome. After Jan-Lennard Struff survived a 34-ace onslaught from John Isner to prevail 7-6(7) 4-6 7-5, Zverev broke Fritz early in both sets before capitalizing on a sixth match point en route to victory in the Group C tie.

Tennis-Greek Tsitsipas goes down fighting as Argentina, Spain stay unbeaten

Stefanos Tsitsipas showed little sign of the elbow problem that forced him out of his ATP Cup singles opener but he failed to find a way past Diego Schwartzman as the Argentine won an epic battle 6-7(5) 6-3 6-3 on Monday to lead his team to a 3-0 win over Greece. Tsitsipas, who had surgery in November and missed Saturday's meeting with Poland's Hubert Hurkacz before playing the doubles rubber, took advantage of Schwartzman's misfiring serve to gain the early advantage at the Ken Rosewell Arena.

Tennis-Rusty Osaka sees off Cornet in error-strewn return

Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka was rusty on her return to action for the first time in four months on Tuesday but still advanced to the second round of the Melbourne Summer Set tournament with a 6-4 3-6 6-3 win over Alize Cornet. Osaka, who last played competitively when she lost to Leylah Fernandez in the third round of the U.S. Open in September, displayed plenty of her trademark power but often lacked accuracy at the Australian Open warm-up event.

Bruce Arians: No clue on reason for Antonio Brown's exit

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said he had no idea what caused wide receiver Antonio Brown to make an abrupt exit during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Jets. "You'd have to ask him, brother. I don't have a clue," Arians said Monday.

NBA roundup: Blazers outduel Hawks despite Trae Young's 56

Anfernee Simons scored a career-high 43 points and matched his career-best of nine 3-pointers to help the Portland Trail Blazers post a 136-131 shootout win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Atlanta star Trae Young scored a career-best 56 points and also had 14 assists but couldn't prevent the Hawks from losing for the 10th time in 14 games.

Report: Warriors hope Klay Thompson returns Sunday

After missing 2 1/2 seasons with knee and Achilles injuries, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson could be less than a week away from his return, ESPN reported. The Warriors are optimistic that Thompson's first game since 2019 will take place Sunday at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Golden State plays at home against the Miami Heat on Monday, then goes on a two-game road trip to Dallas and New Orleans.

NBA-Cavaliers acquire point guard Rondo from Lakers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Rajon Rondo from the Los Angeles Lakers to help shoulder the workload at point guard after Ricky Rubio suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear last week. As part of the three-team deal, the Cavaliers sent guard Denzel Valentine to the New York Knicks.

Titans RB Derrick Henry could return; Julio Jones activated

There's a chance the Tennessee Titans could have All-Pro running back Derrick Henry along for their playoff run. Head coach Mike Vrabel said Henry will do some work Monday and the team will consider whether to activate his window to return from injured reserve.

