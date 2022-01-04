Sports News Roundup: Djokovic granted medical exemption to defend Australian Open title; Washington Football Team to announce new name on Feb. 2 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Djokovic granted medical exemption to defend Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic ended speculation over his Australian Open title defence by announcing on Tuesday that he would compete at the season's opening Grand Slam event after receiving a medical exemption from getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The world number one, who had declined to reveal his vaccination status, said previously that he was unsure whether he would compete at the Jan. 17-30 tournament in Melbourne due to concerns over Australia's quarantine rules.

NFL-Washington Football Team to announce new name on Feb. 2

The National Football League's Washington Football Team said on Tuesday they will reveal their new name on Feb. 2 after a lengthy review on how to replace an original name that was widely seen as a racial slur against Native Americans. The club, which had long said they would never change the Redskins name, softened their stance in mid-2020 after a naming rights sponsor to their suburban stadium in Landover, Maryland urged the NFL team to rebrand.

Soccer-Serbian billionaire-backed Sport Republic buys Southampton

The investment firm Sport Republic, backed by Serbian billionaire Dragan Solak, has completed a takeover of Southampton by picking up an 80% stake in the club, the Premier League side said on Tuesday. Solak, who owns the United Group, a telecom company, acquired the club in a deal reportedly worth 100 million pounds ($136 million) from Chinese businessman Gao Jisheng, who bought his 80% stake in August 2017.

Tennis-Russia's Medvedev downs De Minaur, Auger-Aliassime seals Canada's comeback

World number two Daniil Medvedev produced a dominant performance to overwhelm Australia's Alex de Minaur and help Russia go within touching distance of the ATP Cup semi-finals, while Germany and Italy also scored victories in Sydney on Tuesday. Medvedev's flawless display in his 6-4 6-2 victory was the perfect response to his stunning defeat by France's Ugo Humbert on Sunday and wiped out any doubts about his readiness for this month's Australian Open.

NFL-Hall of Famer Montana lets guard down with first-ever documentary

National Football League (NFL) Hall of Famer Joe Montana has avoided the documentary spotlight for decades but is letting his guard down this week, as a new series on the quarterback's life and career debuts. From Michael Jordan's 2020 juggernaut "The Last Dance" to the athlete memoirs that fill bookstore shelves, there is no shortage of sports "tell all" stories available - or voracious fans ready to eat them up.

Tennis-Rusty Osaka sees off Cornet in error-strewn return

Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka was rusty on her return to action for the first time in four months on Tuesday but still advanced to the second round of the Melbourne Summer Set tournament with a 6-4 3-6 6-3 win over Alize Cornet. Osaka, who last played competitively when she lost to Leylah Fernandez in the third round of the U.S. Open in September, displayed plenty of her trademark power but often lacked accuracy at the Australian Open warm-up event.

Rallying-Audi's Sainz takes first Dakar stage win for an electric car

Spaniard Carlos Sainz won the third stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday with his Audi team celebrating a first for an electric hybrid car. The Spaniard, a triple Dakar champion, took his 40th career stage win when he finished 38 seconds ahead of Toyota's South African Henk Lategan over the 255km timed stage around Al Qaisumah.

NBA roundup: Blazers outduel Hawks despite Trae Young's 56

Anfernee Simons scored a career-high 43 points and matched his career best of nine 3-pointers to help the Portland Trail Blazers post a 136-131 shootout win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Atlanta star Trae Young scored a career-best 56 points and also had 14 assists but couldn't prevent the Hawks from losing for the 10th time in 14 games.

Soccer-Lukaku's critical comments 'not intentional', says Chelsea boss Tuchel

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku's comments that he was unhappy with manager Thomas Tuchel's system were "not intentional", Tuchel said on Tuesday, adding the player had apologised and returned to training. The Belgium international, 28, was left out of the squad for the 2-2 draw against Liverpool at the weekend after telling Sky Italy that he was not happy with the "situation" at Chelsea and would like to return to Italy some time in the future.

Soccer-Everton sign right back Patterson from Rangers

Everton have signed right back Nathan Patterson from Rangers on a contract until June 2027, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday. The Merseyside club did not disclose the fee for the 20-year-old Scotland international but British media reported that the deal was in the region of 16 million pounds ($21.64 million).

