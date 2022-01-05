Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Juvan stuns Sabalenka, Rogers upsets Sakkari in Adelaide; Jordan Spieth confident form has returned for long haul and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Juvan stuns Sabalenka, Rogers upsets Sakkari in Adelaide

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka suffered a shock exit at the Adelaide International on Wednesday after a 7-6(6) 6-1 defeat to world number 100 Kaja Juvan of Slovenia in the second round, while Shelby Rogers stunned Maria Sakkari 7-6(5) 2-6 6-4. World number two Sabalenka, a semi-finalist at last year's Wimbledon and U.S. Open, struggled with her serve, racking up 18 double faults, and committed 49 unforced errors in the shock loss to the 21-year-old at the Australian Open warm-up event.

Jordan Spieth confident form has returned for long haul

Twelve months ago, Jordan Spieth could only watch on television as his counterparts met at the year-opening Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. Despite an expanded field following the PGA Tour's three-month hiatus at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Spieth had failed to qualify for the event in Kapalua, Maui, for the third consecutive year.

Tennis-Djokovic criticised for medical exemption to play at Australian Open

Seven-times Grand Slam doubles champion Jamie Murray was among those to question the decision to grant world number one Novak Djokovic a medical exemption from getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to compete at the Australian Open. Djokovic, gunning for a 10th title at Melbourne Park later this month, was cleared to play in the year's first major on Tuesday by Tennis Australia.

NBA roundup: LeBron, Malik Monk rally Lakers past Kings

LeBron James and Malik Monk combined for 55 points, including five 3-pointers in a fourth-quarter rally that allowed the host Los Angeles Lakers to overtake the Sacramento Kings 122-114 on Tuesday night. James finished with a game-high 31 points and Monk had 24 as the Lakers won a third straight to open a five-game homestand. De'Aaron Fox scored a team-high 30 points and Buddy Hield tallied 26 for the Kings, who lost for just the second time in their last five games.

Report: Derrick Henry 'expected' at Titans' practice Wed.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who has been on injured reserve since Nov. 1 with a broken bone in his right foot, is expected to return from injured reserve Wednesday and participate in practice, ESPN reported Tuesday. Henry got some light work in Monday, when Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team will consider whether to activate his window to return from injured reserve mid-week. If Henry is designated to return, he'll have a 21-day window to return to the 53-man active roster.

NFL-Eagles quarterback Hurts calls for safety improvements after railing collapse

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts called on the National Football League (NFL) and the Washington Football Team (WFT) to improve safety measures at FedExField, after a railing at the Landover, Maryland, the stadium collapsed on Sunday. In a video that circulated on social media, Hurts was seen walking off the field when visiting Eagles fans reaching out for a high five went tumbling to the ground after the barrier broke.

NHL roundup: Troy Terry's first hat trick leads Ducks past Flyers

Troy Terry scored a pair of goals in the opening 10 minutes and finished off his first career hat trick in the closing seconds as the Anaheim Ducks ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory Tuesday over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers. Sonny Milano added a goal and John Gibson had 28 saves for Anaheim, which won for the first time since Dec. 15. Cam Atkinson scored a goal and Carter Hart had 26 saves as Philadelphia ended a four-game West Coast road trip with a 1-2-1 record.

Tennis-Djokovic needs to prove exemption or go home - Australian PM

Novak Djokovic needs to prove that he has a genuine medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination when he lands in Australia or he will be "on the next plane home", Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday. The world No. 1 announced on Tuesday he received an exemption to play in the Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne and said he was heading to Australia. Tennis Australia and the Victorian state government said Djokovic was one of a "handful" of successful applicants among 26 people who sought exemptions from being vaccinated but had not received any special treatment in the anonymous application process.

Olympics-A month before 2022 Winter Games, Beijing enacts COVID 'closed loop'

With a month to go before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics organizers have begun a "closed-loop" operation to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak among Games participants from leaking into China's general public. The 2022 Games, which open on Feb. 4, are set to take place as the world grapples with the highly transmissible Omicron variant, although China, which has a zero-tolerance COVID policy, has reported just a handful of Omicron cases.

Tennis-More questions than answers as Melbourne seethes over Djokovic exemption

Novak Djokovic has confirmed he will bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open later this month but the Serbian world number one may have to do it with the jeers of outraged locals ringing in his ears. The Serbian's announcement that he had received a medical exemption to play the tournament without being vaccinated against COVID-19 provoked outrage in Melbourne, where the Grand Slam will take place from Jan. 17.

