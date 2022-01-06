Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Korda tests positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Australia; NBA-Nets' Irving returns as leagues take a softer stance toward unvaccinated athletes and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Korda tests positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Australia

American Sebastian Korda said on Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 after landing in Adelaide ahead of this month's Australian Open. Korda had already withdrawn from the Adelaide International warm-up event but the world number 41 is in the main draw entry list for this month's Grand Slam at Melbourne Park.

NBA-Nets' Irving returns as leagues take a softer stance toward unvaccinated athletes

Kyrie Irving, who had been barred from playing for the Brooklyn Nets this season after refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, will suit up for the team late on Wednesday in what critics say is the latest example of sports leagues giving in to their unvaccinated star players. The Nets said before the season that Irving could not play with the team until he was vaccinated, proof of which is required to attend games at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Tennis-Reaction to Djokovic being refused entry to Australia

Following are reactions to Novak Djokovic being refused entry to Australia to play the Australian Open: AUSTRALIAN BORDER FORCE STATEMENT

Outcry as Australia bars Djokovic over-vaccination status

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia on Thursday amid a storm of protest about a decision to grant him a medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination requirements to play in the Australian Open. The tennis star was transported to a quarantined hotel in Melbourne after being held at the city's airport overnight and was told he would be removed from the country later on Thursday, a source close to the tournament told Reuters.

Tennis-Defending champion Swiatek cruises past Fernandez in Adelaide

Defending champion Iga Swiatek reached the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International on Thursday with a dominant 6-1 6-2 win over U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez. Swiatek, the 2020 Roland Garros winner, took control of the match from 1-1 in the first set and capitalized on Fernandez's misfiring serve to wrap up the victory in 75 minutes at the Australian Open warm-up event.

Antonio Brown blames Bucs, claims ankle, Bruce Arians caused in-ga

Antonio Brown emerged late Wednesday claiming his badly injured ankle, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers "cover-up" of his status, caused his in-game exit from the sideline at MetLife Stadium. Brown, spotted earlier this week courtside at the Brooklyn Nets game, issued a statement through his attorney on the same day the Buccaneers included him on the team's injury report for Week 18.

Titans designate RB Derrick Henry to return from IR

The Tennessee Titans designated running back Derrick Henry to return from injured reserve, clearing the way for his return to practice Wednesday. The Titans (11-5) now have a 21-day window to activate the two-time NFL rushing champion to the 53-man roster.

Factbox: Australian hotel where Novak Djokovic is being kept

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia on Thursday after authorities said he did not meet COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Soon after the decision, he was taken to the Park Hotel, a quarantine facility in Melbourne, after being held at the city's airport overnight and was told he would be removed from the country later on Thursday, a source close to the tournament told Reuters.

Djokovic could not prove medical exemption to enter Australia, PM says

Novak Djokovic failed to provide sufficient proof to receive a medical exemption to enter Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday. Australian Border Force on Thursday canceled the visa of Djokovic, the World No. 1 tennis player, and denied him entry into the country to play in the Australian Open tournament after he was forced to wait for several hours at Melbourne airport.

NFL says Los Angeles Super Bowl is a go despite COVID-19 surge

The National Football League on Wednesday said it has no plans to move next month's Super Bowl from Los Angeles due to a spike in COVID-19 cases and said its discussions with alternative sites are part of normal contingency planning. The Feb. 13 championship game at SoFi Stadium comes as officials have been weighing whether to cap attendance at large events to stem the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.

