Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal 'sorry' for Djokovic but says Serb knew the risks; NBA-Nets' Irving returns as leagues take softer stance toward unvaccinated athletes and more

Tennis-Nadal 'sorry' for Djokovic but says Serb knew the risks

Rafa Nadal said he feels sorry for Novak Djokovic after the world number one was denied entry into Australia but added that the Serb knew for months he could potentially face problems if he arrived without being vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic, 34, was detained by officials at the border on Thursday amid a storm of protest about the decision to grant him a medical exemption from vaccination requirements to play in the Australian Open.

NBA-Nets' Irving returns as leagues take softer stance toward unvaccinated athletes

Kyrie Irving, who had been barred from playing for the Brooklyn Nets this season after refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, will suit up for the team late on Wednesday in what critics say is the latest example of sports leagues giving in to their unvaccinated star players. The Nets said before the season that Irving could not play with the team until he was vaccinated, proof of which is required to attend games at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Tennis-Reaction to Djokovic being refused entry to Australia

Following are reactions to Novak Djokovic being refused entry to Australia to play the Australian Open: AUSTRALIAN BORDER FORCE STATEMENT

Djokovic in limbo as lawyers battle over Australia entry ban

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia on Thursday amid a storm of protest about a decision to grant him a medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination requirements to play in the Australian Open. The tennis star was holed up in a quarantined hotel in Melbourne as his lawyers sought an urgent injunction to allow him to stay in the country after he was detained by officials at the border.

NBA roundup: Nets win in Kyrie Irving's season debut

Kyrie Irving scored 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Brooklyn Nets made his season debut a successful one by overcoming a 19-point deficit for a 129-121 victory over the host Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Irving returned as a part-time player due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19 and the vaccine mandate in New York City, which prevents him from playing in home games. He was dominant in the fourth quarter as the Nets snapped a season-high three-game losing streak.

Tennis-Nadal makes Tour singles return with win over Berankis in Melbourne

Rafa Nadal stepped up his preparations for this month's Australian Open with a 6-2 7-5 win over Lithuanian qualifier Ricardas Berankis in the second round of the Melbourne Summer Set ATP 250 tournament on Thursday. Playing in his first competitive singles match on the ATP Tour since Aug. 5, the 20-times Grand Slam champion showed no signs of rust early on at Rod Laver Arena as he broke for a 3-1 lead in the opening set with a blistering forehand.

Antonio Brown blames Bucs, claims ankle, Bruce Arians caused in-game exit

Antonio Brown emerged late Wednesday claiming his badly injured ankle, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers "cover-up" of his status, caused his in-game exit from the sideline at MetLife Stadium. Brown, spotted earlier this week courtside at the Brooklyn Nets game, issued a statement through his attorney on the same day the Buccaneers included him on the team's injury report for Week 18.

Cricket-Khawaja century keeps Australia on top in fourth test

Usman Khawaja celebrated his recall to the Test arena after two years in the wilderness with a stylish 137 to drive Australia to a declaration on 416 for eight shortly before the close of play on the second day of the fourth Ashes test on Thursday. Seamer Stuart Broad took 5-101 in England's cause and openers Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed, both two not out, survived five torrid overs before stumps to give the tourists a small morale boost after another day of Australian dominance.

Factbox: Australian hotel where Novak Djokovic is being kept

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia on Thursday after authorities said he did not meet COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Soon after the decision, he was taken to the Park Hotel, a quarantine facility in Melbourne, after being held at the city's airport overnight and was told he would be removed from the country later on Thursday, a source close to the tournament told Reuters.

Djokovic could not prove medical exemption to enter Australia, PM says

Novak Djokovic failed to provide sufficient proof to receive a medical exemption to enter Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday. Australian Border Force on Thursday canceled the visa of Djokovic, the World No. 1 tennis player, and denied him entry into the country to play in the Australian Open tournament after he was forced to wait for several hours at Melbourne airport.

