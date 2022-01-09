Sports News Roundup: Freestyle skiing-Gu wins first crystal globe after perfect World Cup season; Canadian teen Schizas wins Canadian figure skating title and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Freestyle skiing-Gu wins first crystal globe after perfect World Cup season

China's Eileen Gu capped the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup season with a perfect record in women's halfpipe after a triumph at Mammoth Mountain in California on Saturday to capture the first crystal globe of her career. The 18-year-old reigning world champion, who was born in the United States but will represent China at next month's Beijing Olympics where she is tipped to win gold, delivered a pair of solid runs and finished with a best of 97.50.

Canadian teen Schizas wins Canadian figure skating title

Canadian teenager Madeline Schizas captured her first national figure skating title on Saturday in Ottawa to all but secure her spot at next month's Beijing Olympics, but she still has another near-term goal in mind. Well aware that a positive COVID-19 test at this point could crush her dreams of competing in the Feb. 4-20 Olympics, Schizas said she intends to play things safe given the threat of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Soccer-Lukaku on target as Chelsea crush Chesterfield in FA Cup

Romelu Lukaku scored for Chelsea in a 5-1 FA Cup third-round victory over minor league Chesterfield on Saturday -- his first goal since upsetting manager Thomas Tuchel in a television interview. Lukaku struck in the 20th minute to put his side 3-0 up after goals by Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi had put the European champions in control at Stamford Bridge.

Figure skating-Chen in position for sixth consecutive U.S. national title

Nathan Chen, the gold medal favourite for next month's Beijing Olympics, got his bid for a sixth consecutive national title off to a solid start on Saturday with a dominant short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville. Chen delivered a personal best score of 115.39 in the short program during which he performed a quadruple lutz-triple toe loop combination, to sit atop the field going into Sunday when the competition concludes with the free skate.

Tennis-Krejcikova looking forward to Bencic clash in season opener

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova is relishing a challenging start to her 2022 season on Monday as she warms up for the Australian Open against Belinda Bencic in the opening round of the Sydney Tennis Classic. The Czech, ranked number three in Sydney and fifth in the world, claimed her first Grand Slam singles title at the French Open in June and is hoping to carry her 2021 form into the new year when she takes on her Swiss opponent.

Soccer-Newcastle humiliated by Cambridge in FA Cup, holders Leicester through

Newcastle United suffered a humiliating 1-0 home defeat by third-tier Cambridge United but holders Leicester City began their defence of the FA Cup by trouncing Premier League rivals Watford 4-1 in the third round on Saturday. Chelsea, last season's runners-up, romped to a 5-1 home win against fifth-tier Chesterfield with Romelu Lukaku amongst the goals at Stamford Bridge.

Tennis player Voracova left Australia after visa issues, Czech ministry says

Czech tennis player Renata Voracova left Australia on Saturday, the Czech Foreign Ministry said, after complications with visas that got her swept up in a furore over the handling of the country's COVID-19 vaccine exemptions. Voracova joined men's number one Novak Djokovic in Australian immigration detention on Thursday, despite already having been allowed into the country and playing in a match before having her visa cancelled.

Australia rushes to file defence of Djokovic ban as court battle looms

Australian authorities scrambled on Sunday to file a legal defence of their decision to bar entry to tennis world number one Novak Djokovic over his COVID-19 vaccination status, as the Serbian superstar spent his fourth day in immigration detention. Djokovic was hoping to win his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open, starting next week, but instead of training has been confined to a hotel used to accommodate asylum seekers. He is challenging the decision to cancel his visa after being stopped on arrival at Melbourne Airport early on Thursday.

Cricket-Rain in Sydney stalls Australia's march towards victory

Australia remained on course for a 4-0 lead in the Ashes series on Sunday when they reduced England to 122 for three, still 266 runs in arrears, at lunch on the final day of the fourth test. The start of the second session was delayed for an hour by rain, keeping England skipper Joe Root, who had made 13 not out, and injured all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was unbeaten on 16, in the dressing room.

Figure skating-Liu named to U.S. Olympic team one day after positive COVID-19 test

Two-time national champion Alysa Liu was named to the U.S. figure skating team for next month's Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday, a day after a positive COVID-19 test forced her to withdraw from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville. The 16-year-old Liu, who is fully vaccinated, was in third place following Thursday's short program but her positive test kept her out of Friday's free skate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)