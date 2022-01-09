Sports News Roundup: Freestyle skiing-Gu wins first crystal globe after perfect World Cup season; Canadian teen Schizas wins Canadian figure skating title and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Freestyle skiing-Gu wins first crystal globe after perfect World Cup season

China's Eileen Gu capped the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup season with a perfect record in women's halfpipe after a triumph at Mammoth Mountain in California on Saturday to capture the first crystal globe of her career. The 18-year-old reigning world champion, who was born in the United States but will represent China at next month's Beijing Olympics where she is tipped to win gold, delivered a pair of solid runs and finished with a best of 97.50.

Canadian teen Schizas wins Canadian figure skating title

Canadian teenager Madeline Schizas captured her first national figure skating title on Saturday in Ottawa to all but secure her spot at next month's Beijing Olympics, but she still has another near-term goal in mind. Well aware that a positive COVID-19 test at this point could crush her dreams of competing in the Feb. 4-20 Olympics, Schizas said she intends to play things safe given the threat of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

NHL roundup: Devon Toews' OT goal caps Avalanche's rally

Devon Toews scored at 1:12 of overtime, Cale Makar and Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and an assist each, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from three goals down to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Saturday night in Denver. Nathan MacKinnon and J.T. Compher also scored, Mikko Rantanen had four assists and Nazem Kadri had two assists for the Avalanche, who have won four straight.

Tennis-Krejcikova looking forward to Bencic clash in season opener

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova is relishing a challenging start to her 2022 season on Monday as she warms up for the Australian Open against Belinda Bencic in the opening round of the Sydney Tennis Classic. The Czech, ranked number three in Sydney and fifth in the world, claimed her first Grand Slam singles title at the French Open in June and is hoping to carry her 2021 form into the new year when she takes on her Swiss opponent.

NBA roundup: Hot from long distance, Heat pound Suns

Tyler Herro scored a game-high and season-high 33 points, and Duncan Robinson added 27 points as the Miami Heat knocked off the host Phoenix Suns 123-100 on Saturday night. Herro's 33 were two short of Miami's franchise record for high-scoring game by a reserve. Herro made 12-of-20 shots, including 3-of-4 on 3-pointers in 34 minutes. Robinson made 8-of-16 from behind the arc, also off the bench, and his 27 points were also a season high.

Tennis-Barty brushes aside Rybakina to claim Adelaide International

World number one Ash Barty was in imperious form on Sunday as the Australian handed Elena Rybakina a 6-3 6-2 defeat at Memorial Drive to win the Adelaide International and claim the 14th WTA title of her career. Barty, who won the event in 2020, dominated against the 22-year-old seventh seed from Kazakhstan to win in just over an hour, as she hits form a little more than a week ahead of the start of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Tennis player Voracova left Australia after visa issues, Czech ministry says

Czech tennis player Renata Voracova left Australia on Saturday, the Czech Foreign Ministry said, after complications with visas that got her swept up in a furore over the handling of the country's COVID-19 vaccine exemptions. Voracova joined men's number one Novak Djokovic in Australian immigration detention on Thursday, despite already having been allowed into the country and playing in a match before having her visa cancelled.

Australia rushes to file defence of Djokovic ban as court battle looms

Australian authorities scrambled on Sunday to file a legal defence of their decision to bar entry to tennis world number one Novak Djokovic over his COVID-19 vaccination status, as the Serbian superstar spent his fourth day in immigration detention. Djokovic was hoping to win his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open, starting next week, but instead of training has been confined to a hotel used to accommodate asylum seekers. He is challenging the decision to cancel his visa after being stopped on arrival at Melbourne Airport early on Thursday.

Soccer-Police probe racist abuse of Cole during FA Cup match

Police are investigating racist abuse directed towards pundit Ashley Cole during Manchester City's 4-1 win over Swindon Town FC in the FA Cup, the fourth-tier club said on Saturday. Swindon condemned the abuse and apologised to Cole, who was at the County Ground in Swindon on Friday as part of broadcaster ITV's presentation team.

Tennis-Anisimova battles through injury to claim second WTA title

American Amanda Anisimova battled through injury to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-5 1-6 6-4 in the Melbourne Summer Set 2 final and claim her second WTA title on Sunday. Anisimova, playing her first final since she won the Copa Colsanitas in Bogota in April 2019, overcame a thigh injury to seal the win in two hours nine minutes.

