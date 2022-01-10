Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Cavani staying at Man Utd until end of season: Rangnick; Figure skating-Chen captures sixth consecutive U.S. national title and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Cavani staying at Man Utd until end of season: Rangnick

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is staying at the club until the end of the season, interim manager Ralf Rangnick said. Cavani's contract expires at the end of June and the Uruguay international had been linked with Barcelona and Juventus, while some reports said the 34-year-old could return to South America during the January transfer window.

Figure skating-Chen captures sixth consecutive U.S. national title

Nathan Chen won the U.S. Figure Skating Championships for a sixth consecutive year on Sunday in Nashville in dominating fashion to solidify his status as the gold medal favourite for next month's Beijing Olympics. Chen, whose sole defeat since the 2018 Pyeongchang Games came last October in the first Grand Prix event of the Olympic figure skating season, was far from perfect in his free skate as he fell twice but still did more than enough to separate himself from the pack.

Steelers' T.J. Watt ties NFL season sack record

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt matched the NFL's official single-season sack record of 22.5 by corralling Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley in the final minute of the first half of Sunday's game. The sack allowed Watt to tie Michael Strahan, who set the record in 2001 for the New York Giants.

Australian judge raises concerns about Djokovic's airport interview

The judge hearing Novak Djokovic's legal challenge to the Australian government's decision to revoke the star tennis player's entry visa raised concerns on Monday about the Serbian's treatment after he was detained on arrival. Judge Anthony Kelly said it appeared Djokovic had received the required medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination before he traveled to Melbourne for the Australian Open tennis tournament and presented evidence of that when he landed on Wednesday evening.

Speed skating-Olympic champion Nuis warms up for Beijing with 1,500m win

World record holder Kjeld Nuis confirmed his return to form in the 1,500 meters by winning gold at the European Speed Skating Championships on Sunday, giving himself a confidence boost ahead of his Olympic title defense at the Beijing Winter Games. The 32-year-old crossed the line in one minute, 43.608 seconds to take the gold medal in Heerenveen, the Netherlands ahead of compatriot and world champion Thomas Krol and Allan Dahl Johansson of Norway.

NFL roundup: 49ers win in OT to clinch playoff berth

Robbie Gould kicked a 24-yard field goal with 2:48 remaining in overtime Sunday afternoon, allowing the San Francisco 49ers to earn a wild-card spot in the NFC playoffs with a come-from-behind 27-24 victory over the host Los Angeles Rams. Rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas intercepted a Matthew Stafford pass six plays later, assuring the 49ers (10-7) the No. 6 seed in the West and a meeting with the third-seeded Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs.

Seahawks S Quandre Diggs breaks leg, dislocates ankle

Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs faces a long recovery but is expected to be ready for next season after breaking his right leg and dislocating his right ankle Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. The 28-year-old Diggs sustained the injury in the fourth quarter while making a tackle.

Tennis-American Brooksby out of Australian Open due to COVID-19

American Jenson Brooksby has pulled out of the Australian Open after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of his departure to Melbourne, the 21-year-old said. Brooksby climbed from outside the top 300 at the start of 2021 to a career-high 56 by November following his run to the Newport final and the fourth round at the U.S. Open.

NHL-Two more NHL games postponed due to COVID-19 issues

The National Hockey League's (NHL) regular-season schedule took another hit as two games scheduled to be played on Monday were postponed due to COVID-19 issues affecting both the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton have placed five players and six members of their support staff in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol while New Jersey had four players enter the protocol this weekend.

Soccer-Arsenal crash out, Liverpool and Tottenham survive FA Cup scares

Arsenal became the highest-profile casualties of the FA Cup third round as the 14-time winners lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest, but Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur avoided early exits after scares against lower-league sides on Sunday. Forest repeated their third-round win over Arsenal in 2018 thanks to substitute Lewis Grabban's 83rd-minute finish.

