Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Cade Cunningham, Pistons rally to dump Jazz; Bears clean house, fire GM, head coach Matt Nagy and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Cade Cunningham, Pistons rally to dump Jazz

Rookie Cade Cunningham set a career-best with 29 points and the host Detroit Pistons rallied from a 22-point deficit to defeat the Utah Jazz 126-116 on Monday. Cunningham, the top pick in the draft, scored all but five of his points after halftime. He also dished out eight of Detroit's 30 assists. Saddiq Bey matched Cunningham with 29 points, while Cory Joseph contributed 16 points off the bench. Trey Lyles added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Bears clean house, fire GM, head coach Matt Nagy

General manager Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy were fired by the Chicago Bears on Monday. The anticipated move is the latest reset for the franchise and comes at the conclusion of a 6-11 season that ended with a 31-17 loss at Minnesota on Sunday.

ATP roundup: Lorenzo Sonego advances in Sydney

Fifth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego overcame a one-set deficit to post a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Frenchman Hugo Gaston on Monday in a Round of 32 match in the Sydney Classic in Australia. While Sonego needed 2 hours and 42 minutes to advance, fellow Italian Fabio Fognini had a much easier time of it in his match. The seventh-seeded Fognini fired seven aces and made 81 percent of his first serve points in a 6-3, 7-5 win over lucky loser Daniel Altmaier of Germany, who replaced Nick Kyrgios after the Australian pulled out due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Giants GM Dave Gettleman announces retirement

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement Monday. Gettleman, 70, spent four years in the role with the Giants. The team was 19-45 in his tenure, including 4-13 this season.

Tennis-Kyrgios 'embarrassed' by handling of Djokovic case

Nick Kyrgios said he was "embarrassed" by the way Novak Djokovic has been treated in Australia after the Serb won a court challenge to remain in the country for his Australian Open title defence. Djokovic's fight over his medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination may not yet be over as he still faces the threat of being detained by the Australian government for a second time and deported despite the court ruling.

NHL roundup: Matt Grzelcyk logs 5 points as Bruins top Caps

Matt Grzelcyk had a goal and four assists as the Boston Bruins recorded a 7-3 road win over the Washington Capitals on Monday. It was a milestone night for Grzelcyk, who had never before recorded even three points in a game during his six NHL seasons.

Beijing Games organisers back COVID-19 controls despite Omicron concerns

Despite Omicron concerns, Beijing will not adjust its COVID-19 prevention measures for the Winter Olympics unless there are many cases inside the "closed-loop", Huang Chun, an official with the Beijing Games organising committee, said on Tuesday. China has reported some cases of the more infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus as it battles small-scale outbreaks in several regions, less than a month before the Games are due to kick off on Feb. 4.

Cycling-Cavendish determined to 'bounce back' after assault during burglary

British cyclist Mark Cavendish said he would "bounce back" after being assaulted by four armed men during a burglary at his home in November. Cavendish, 36, said in December that he, his wife and their children were threatened at knifepoint and he was "violently attacked" in the early hours of Nov. 27 at his home.

Djokovic free but Australia deportation threat still looms

Novak Djokovic swapped one court for another on Tuesday, hitting a few practice shots at Melbourne Park as he warms up for his bid to win a record 21st tennis major at next week's Australian Open. A week after he arrived in Australia, Djokovic finally reached centre court thanks to Monday's court ruling quashing the federal government's earlier decision to cancel his visa.

Tennis-Adelaide top seed Sabalenka handed shock defeat by Peterson

World number two Aryna Sabalenka's preparations for the Australian Open suffered another setback on Tuesday with a shock 5-7 6-1 7-5 defeat by Sweden's Rebecca Peterson in the first round of the Adelaide International. The Belarusian top seed committed 21 double faults in an error-strewn performance which consigned her to a second defeat in as many matches after being beaten by Kaja Juvan, then ranked world number 100, in Adelaide last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)