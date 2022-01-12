Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Voracova followed the rules, visa row 'unfortunate' - WTA; Djokovic travelled across Europe before Australia trip, at odds with declaration and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Voracova followed the rules, visa row 'unfortunate' - WTA

The Women's Tennis Association has raised concerns about Renata Voracova's departure from Australia after her visa was cancelled, saying the Czech player followed the rules and had done nothing wrong. Like Novak Djokovic, Voracova was granted a medical exemption to compete at the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic travelled across Europe before Australia trip, at odds with declaration

Novak Djokovic was in Serbia in the two weeks before flying to the Australian Open from Spain, according to three Belgrade residents, whose accounts to Reuters backed social media posts that contradict information contained in his immigration declaration on arrival in Melbourne. The accounts from two eyewitnesses and another individual, obtained by Reuters on Tuesday and previously unreported, corroborated earlier social media posts that appear to show Djokovic in Belgrade less than two weeks before he headed to Spain and then on to Australia.

Antonio Brown: Removing jersey 'probably wasn't necessary'

Newly exiled Antonio Brown said his bizarre exit from a game last week in which he removed his pads and jersey during live action "probably wasn't necessary." Brown made the comments Monday to TMZ while he signed autographs on his way into a Los Angeles restaurant to dine with Kanye West.

Soccer-U.S. Soccer president urges women's team to settle lawsuit

U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone on Tuesday said she would welcome an out-of-court settlement to the U.S. women's national team players landmark equal pay lawsuit. "U.S. Soccer remains committed to resolving this case outside of court for the long-term benefit of the sport at all levels," Parlow Cone said in a statement.

NHL names four coaches for All-Star festivities

The NHL named the four divisional head coaches Tuesday for the Feb. 4-5 All-Star weekend in Las Vegas. Andrew Brunette of the Florida Panthers (Atlantic), Jared Bednar of the Colorado Avalanche (Central), Rod Brind'Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes (Metropolitan) and Peter DeBoer of the Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific) were selected based on having the highest winning percentages in their respective divisions through Monday.

Novak Djokovic, Ashleigh Barty earn top seeds for Australian Open

Homeland favorite Ashleigh Barty and Serbia's Novak Djokovic are the top seeds for the upcoming Australian Open. Barty, 25, has been the WTA year-end No. 1 three straight years but has never won the Grand Slam event, which begins Monday in Melbourne.

Athletics-Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Lendore dies aged 29

Trinidad and Tobago's Olympic committee said sprinter Deon Lendore has died in the United States at the age of 29. U.S. media reports said the three-times Olympian, who anchored his country to the 4x400m bronze medal at the 2012 London Games and also competed at Rio and Tokyo, was involved in a car crash in Texas.

Djokovic confirms error made on Australian travel entry form

Novak Djokovic said on Wednesday an incorrect answer was made on his Australian entry documents, breaching the country's strict laws on reporting recent travel, as the government said it was still considering whether to deport the player. Djokovic was held in immigration detention in Melbourne for several days after his visa was cancelled by border force officials, who questioned his medical exemption for a requirement to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Giants fire Joe Judge after two seasons

The New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge on Tuesday after two seasons and a 10-23 record. The move comes 24 hours after general manager Dave Gettleman opted to retire.

WWE rival sues over alleged illegal wrestling monopoly

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc was sued on Tuesday by a smaller rival that accused it of violating federal antitrust law by monopolizing the professional wrestling market. MLW Media LLC accused WWE and its Chief Executive Vince McMahon of threatening content partners for doing business with MLW, to help protect its 85% share of the U.S. market for professional wrestling broadcasting rights.

