Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Voracova followed the rules, visa row 'unfortunate' - WTA; NHL roundup: Pens win as Evgeni Malkin scores twice in season debut and more

Tennis-Voracova followed the rules, visa row 'unfortunate' - WTA

The Women's Tennis Association has raised concerns about Renata Voracova's departure from Australia after her visa was canceled, saying the Czech player followed the rules and had done nothing wrong. Like Novak Djokovic, Voracova was granted a medical exemption to compete at the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

NHL roundup: Pens win as Evgeni Malkin scores twice in season debut

Evgeni Malkin produced two goals and an assist in his season debut and Jeff Carter added two scores as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins earned a 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. Kasperi Kapanen had two assists and Tristan Jarry made 25 saves for the Penguins, who earned the victory one game after their 10-game winning streak ended with a 3-2 road defeat to the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

'He's going to get away with it': Australia news anchors caught in Djokovic 'hot mic'

Australia's top-rating television network said on Wednesday it was investigating a leaked video of two news anchors privately attacking tennis star Novak Djokovic and accusing him of lying about his COVID-19 status and visa application. Seven West Media Ltd newsreader Rebecca Maddern could be heard discussing the issues in an off-air conversation with co-anchor, Mike Amor, according to footage circulating on social media.

NBA roundup: Suns stop Raptors' winning streak

Devin Booker hit the go-ahead jump shot with 1:02 to play and the visiting Phoenix Suns went on to end the Toronto Raptors' six-game winning streak Tuesday night with a 99-95 victory. Booker's 19-footer gave Phoenix a one-point lead and Chris Paul followed with a 16-footer with 32.5 seconds left. OG Anunoby's layup cut Toronto's deficit to one with 14.1 seconds to go. Booker restored the three-point lead with two free throws with 6.5 seconds left.

Soccer-U.S. Soccer president urges women's team to settle lawsuit

U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone on Tuesday said she would welcome an out-of-court settlement to the U.S. women's national team players landmark equal pay lawsuit. "U.S. Soccer remains committed to resolving this case outside of court for the long-term benefit of the sport at all levels," Parlow Cone said in a statement.

Tennis-Jabeur gets first win over Kvitova, Muguruza also through in Sydney

Tunisian Ons Jabeur got past Petra Kvitova 6-4 6-4 at the Sydney Tennis Classic on Wednesday for her first win over the two-times Wimbledon champion in four meetings, while Spain's Garbine Muguruza also reached the quarter-finals. World number 10 Jabeur, whose most recent defeat to Kvitova came at Cincinnati in August, fought back from a breakdown in both sets to prevail on Ken Rosewall Arena.

Athletics-Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Lendore dies aged 29

Trinidad and Tobago's Olympic committee said sprinter Deon Lendore has died in the United States at the age of 29. U.S. media reports said the three-time Olympian, who anchored his country to the 4x400m bronze medal at the 2012 London Games and also competed at Rio and Tokyo, was involved in a car crash in Texas.

Djokovic confirms error on Australian entry form, visa still in doubt

Novak Djokovic said "human error" was behind a mistake made on his Australian entry documents that breached the country's strict laws on reporting recent travel, as the government weighed whether to deport the player. Djokovic was held in immigration detention in Melbourne for several days after his visa was canceled by border force officials, who questioned his medical exemption for a requirement to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Olympics-Coaches urge IOC to reinstate quota spots for Africa sliders

African winter sports athletes will suffer a "crushing blow" unless the International Olympic Committee (IOC) reinstates continental quota spots in bobsleigh and skeleton for the 2022 Beijing Games, sliding sports coaches have said. Ghana's Akwasi Frimpong and Nigeria's Simidele Adeagbo became the first African skeleton racers to compete at the Olympics in 2018 thanks to the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation's (IBSF) continental quota system.

Giants fire Joe Judge after two seasons

The New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge on Tuesday after two seasons and a 10-23 record. The move comes 24 hours after general manager Dave Gettleman opted to retire.

