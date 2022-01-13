Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-FIA probe into 2021 Formula One decider picks up speed; Explainer-What could Novak Djokovic face next in Australia visa fight and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-FIA probe into 2021 Formula One decider picks up speed

An investigation by Formula One's governing body into last season's Abu Dhabi finale is picking up speed amid speculation the outcome will determine whether seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton races on or walks away. The International Automobile Federation (FIA) promised in December "a detailed analysis and clarification exercise" of a controversy it recognized was tarnishing the image of the championship.

Explainer-What could Novak Djokovic face next in Australia visa fight

World no.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic is waiting to hear whether Australia will seek to cancel his visa for a second time, after being released from immigration detention three days ago when a court ruled he could stay. Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke faces a tight timeframe to decide whether to exercise his power to cancel Djokovic's visa, as the Australian Open, the year's first tennis major, is due to start on Monday.

Owner: Giants 'kept getting worse, need to start from ground up'

John Mara plans to take his sweet time selecting the new hierarchy of the New York Giants. Mara said he was gutted to fire head coach Joe Judge after two seasons, the same fate his two predecessors experienced in New York, but felt he has left no choice but to start over.

Motor racing-Villeneuve to bid for spot on Daytona 500 starting grid

Former Formula One champion Jacques Villeneuve will join Netherlands-based outfit Team Hezeberg in a bid for a spot on the Daytona 500 starting grid, NASCAR said on Wednesday. The 50-year-old Canadian, the winner of the 1995 Indianapolis 500 and the 1997 F1 drivers crown, took part in pre-season testing at the famed Daytona Beach track on Tuesday and Wednesday, confirming he will try to qualify for the Feb. 20 race.

Olympics-U.S. lawmakers ask IOC for assurances uniforms not made through forced labour

The United States' Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) released a letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday voicing concern over forced labour in the production of uniforms ahead of the Beijing Games. The CECC is concerned that Anta Sports and Hengyuanxiang Group (HYX Group), with which the IOC has contracts to produce uniforms, use cotton from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

Soccer-Valverde's extra-time strike gives Real 3-2 victory over Barcelona

Federico Valverde finished off a stunning move in extra time to give Real Madrid a 3-2 victory over arch-rivals Barcelona in an exhilarating Spanish Super Cup semi-final on Wednesday. Real advanced to Sunday's final against the winners of Thursday's clash between holders Athletic Bilbao and LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.

Australian Open draw delayed as Djokovic visa decision awaited

The Australian Open tennis draw has been postponed until further notice, organizers said on Thursday, amid uncertainty about whether the government will cancel top seed Novak Djokovic's visa for a second time. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is weighing exercising his discretionary powers to revoke Djokovic's visa which could scuttle his bid for a record 21st major tennis title at the Open.

Doping-U.S. charges man with giving illegal drugs to athletes for Tokyo Olympics

U.S. prosecutors have charged a man with supplying performance-enhancing drugs to athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, a first under a federal law allowing criminal charges against doping conspirators at events involving U.S. athletes, broadcasters and sponsors. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan said Eric Lira, 41, distributed drugs, including human growth hormone, "for the purpose of corrupting" the Tokyo games.

Report: NHL to probe Evander Kane for protocol breach

The NHL has notified teams that it will fully investigate Evander Kane for traveling while in the COVID-19 protocol, SportsNet reported Wednesday. The probe stems from Kane returning home to Vancouver on Dec. 29 after testing positive eight days earlier. It was that travel without medical clearance that prompted the San Jose Sharks to terminate his contract, citing a violation of AHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Tennis-Australian Open crowds capped at 50% capacity due to COVID

Crowds at the Australian Open tennis will be capped at 50% capacity under updated COVID-19 restrictions, the Victoria state government said on Thursday, as authorities battle a surge of cases in Melbourne. Face masks will also be mandatory for all patrons, except when eating or drinking, and there will be density limits of one person per two square meters at indoor hospitality venues, the government said in a statement.

