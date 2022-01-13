Sports News Roundup: NHL roundup: Brad Marchand's hat trick propels Bruins past Habs; Explainer-What could Novak Djokovic face next in Australia visa fight and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Brad Marchand's hat trick propels Bruins past Habs

Brad Marchand recorded his fifth career hat trick to fuel the host Boston Bruins to a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. Marchand scored twice in a 15-second span during the first period before extending his franchise record with his 33rd career short-handed goal in the second. He has eight goals and an assist in his past four games.

Explainer-What could Novak Djokovic face next in Australia visa fight

World no.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic is waiting to hear whether Australia will seek to cancel his visa for a second time, after being released from immigration detention three days ago when a court ruled he could stay. Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke faces a tight timeframe to decide whether to exercise his power to cancel Djokovic's visa, as the Australian Open, the year's first tennis major, is due to start on Monday.

Olympics-Skier Graham resumes training after collarbone surgery

Australian skier Matt Graham, who underwent surgery for a broken collarbone last month, improved his chances of competing at next month's Beijing Olympics after he resumed practice in Brisbane on Thursday. Graham, who won silver in the moguls at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018, crashed during a training run in Idre Fjall in Sweden last month ahead of a World Cup event.

Motor racing-Villeneuve to bid for spot on Daytona 500 starting grid

Former Formula One champion Jacques Villeneuve will join Netherlands based outfit Team Hezeberg in a bid for a spot on the Daytona 500 starting grid, NASCAR said on Wednesday. The 50-year-old Canadian, winner of the 1995 Indianapolis 500 and the 1997 F1 drivers crown, took part in preseason testing at the famed Daytona Beach track on Tuesday and Wednesday, confirming he will try to qualify for the Feb. 20 race.

Djokovic included in Australian Open draw as visa decision looms

Tennis world No.1 Novak Djokovic was included in the Australian Open official draw on Thursday, although uncertainty remained about whether the government will cancel the top seed's visa for a second time. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is weighing exercising his discretionary power to revoke Djokovic's visa over concern about the star's medical exemption from Australia's COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

Doping-U.S. charges man with giving illegal drugs to athletes for Tokyo Olympics

U.S. prosecutors have charged a man with supplying performance-enhancing drugs to athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, a first under a federal law allowing criminal charges against doping conspirators at events involving U.S. athletes, broadcasters and sponsors. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan said Eric Lira, 41, distributed drugs, including human growth hormone, "for the purpose of corrupting" the Tokyo games.

Tennis-Krejcikova glides into Sydney semis, Jabeur out injured

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova stormed into the Sydney Tennis Classic semi-finals on Thursday with a 6-0 6-2 victory over France's Carolina Garcia, while an ailing Ons Jabeur was forced to quit her match against Anett Kontaveit. After blanking her opponent in the opening set, world number four Krejcikova went ahead 2-0 in the next set and staved off a comeback attempt by Garcia to close out the match in 68 minutes.

Tennis-Australian Open crowds capped at 50% capacity due to COVID

Crowds at the main Australian Open tennis stadiums will be capped at 50% capacity under updated COVID-19 restrictions, organisers said on Thursday, as authorities battle a surge of cases in Melbourne. Face masks will also be mandatory for all patrons, except when eating or drinking, and there will be density limits of one person per two square metres at indoor hospitality venues.

Tennis-Cilic advances to semis, Khachanov knocked out in Adelaide

Former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic recovered from a mid-match wobble to beat American Tommy Paul and reach the semi-finals of the Adelaide International 2 event on Thursday, but Russian Karen Khachanov was knocked out by Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech. Fourth seed Cilic dug deep to seal a 6-4 2-6 6-3 win over the in-form Paul, who had won 12 of his past 14 matches coming into Thursday's contest.

Anger over Djokovic visa saga dominates conversations in Australia

Should he stay or should he go? The fate of tennis star Novak Djokovic, who could get kicked out of Australia before he has a chance to defend his Australia Open grand slam title, has caught public imagination in the country like never before. Australians' love of sport against support for the country's strict border controls, at a time of growing frustration over the government's handling of COVID-19, are fuelling animated conversations in coffee queues, front rooms and virtual workplaces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)