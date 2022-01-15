Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Quick healer Osaka allays fitness fears ahead of Australian Open; Denmark to join diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics over human rights and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Quick healer Osaka allays fitness fears ahead of Australian Open

Australian Open defending champion Naomi Osaka on Saturday allayed fears about an abdominal injury that forced the Japanese former world number one to withdraw from a tune-up event last week. Playing her first tournament in four months in Melbourne, the 24-year-old won three matches in the WTA 250 event but then withdrew ahead of her semi-final, raising doubts about her preparations for her title defence at Melbourne Park.

Denmark to join diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics over human rights

Denmark will not send an official diplomatic delegation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics due to human rights issues in the host country, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Friday. "It is no secret that we from the Danish side are very concerned about the human rights situation in China," Kofod said. "The government has decided that we will not attend the Winter Olympics in China."

Tennis-Nadal wants clarity in Djokovic case, players tired of saga

Rafa Nadal said on Saturday "too many questions" still needed to be answered concerning Novak Djokovic's bid to play at the Australian Open, while other leading players lamented how the saga had overshadowed the year's first Grand Slam. The lead-up to the tournament has been completely dominated by world number one Djokovic's battle to compete at Melbourne Park in the face of a government trying to deport him after cancelling his visa twice.

Tennis-Chris Evert reveals ovarian cancer diagnosis

Former world number one Chris Evert said on Friday she was diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer last month. "I wanted to share my stage 1 ovarian cancer diagnosis and the story behind it as a way to help others," the 67-year-old wrote on Twitter.

Soccer-Haaland says being pressed by Dortmund to make decision on future

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland said the club have been pressing him to make a decision about his future and therefore "things will happen now", as the Norwegian continues to attract interest from several top European sides. The 21-year-old, who has scored 21 goals this season, joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg in 2020 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the continent's hottest properties.

Djokovic faces another night in Australia detention before court hearing

Novak Djokovic will spend Saturday night in immigration detention before the world's tennis number one seeks a court ruling to stop his deportation and keep alive his bid for a record 21st major title at the Australian Open. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke decided to cancel the Serbian superstar's visa because his presence could foster opposition to COVID-19 vaccination in Australia, court documents released after an initial hearing in the Federal Court on Saturday showed.

Motor racing-Wickens to return to cockpit after near fatal crash

Robert Wickens, who was left partially paralyzed after a near fatal IndyCar crash, will get back in a race car for the first time since his accident by racing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Cup championship, the Canadian said on Friday. Wickens will team up with compatriot Mark Wilkins driving a Hyundai prepared by Bryan Herta Autosport (BHA) in the series season opener on Jan. 28, a four-hour endurance race that is part of the 24 Hours at Daytona race weekend.

U.S. Supreme Court to hear dispute over football coach's on-field prayers

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an appeal by a Christian former high school football coach who was suspended from his job at a high school in Washington state for refusing to halt his practice of praying at mid-field after games - a case that could expand the religious rights of employees of public institutions. The justices took up an appeal by Joseph Kennedy, who served as an assistant football coach in the city of Bremerton, of a lower court ruling that rejected his claims that the school district's actions violated his free speech and religious rights under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

Timbers sign MF Diego Chara to three-year extension

The Portland Timbers signed midfielder Diego Chara to a three-year extension through the 2024 season, the team announced Friday. The 35-year-old team captain is entering his 12th season with Portland. He is the team's all-time leader with 310 matches played.

Melky Cabrera announces retirement after 15 seasons

Veteran outfielder Melky Cabrera announced Friday that he is retiring after 15 major-league seasons. Cabrera, who made his declaration on Instagram, played in major-league games from 2005-19. He signed a minor-league contract with the New York Mets in 2020, however he didn't play for the major-league club.

